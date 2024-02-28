BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL Comes to Cumberland County Playhouse in March

Beginning March 15, Cumberland County Playhouse will present Beehive: The 60’s Musical!

From Aretha Franklin to Janis Joplin, the powerful female voices of the 1960’s have left an unforgettable mark on generations. Beehive: The 60’s Musical is a non-stop, energetic celebration of these iconic women and their music in a soundtrack for this decade of change. Six extraordinary women perform more than two dozen chart toppers from The Supremes, Lesley Gore, Connie Francis, Patti LaBelle and the Bluebells, Dusty Springfield, Tina Turner and many more. Complete with big hairdos and 60’s fashions, this timeless production will have audiences of all ages singing along and shouting for more!

The cast features Shannon Cabato (All Shook Up), Reality Hendrix (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Briana Hernandez (Ghost, Ghost, Come Out Tonight), Heather McCall (White Christmas), Regina Pullin (All Shook Up), and Ebony Strong (Little Shop of Horrors). Beehive is directed by Artistic Director Britt Hancock, with choreography by Jensen Crain-Foster and DeAnna Helgeson, and music direction by Lauren Marshall and Jacob Miller.

Beehive: The 60’s Musical plays in the Adventure Theater through May 5, is rated PG and is sponsored by The Pour House Bistro. The Adventure Theater Sponsor is Plateau Pediatrics.

Tickets can be purchased online at ccplayhouse.com or by calling the Playhouse Box Office at 931-484-5000.