Alex Wong, Bonita Saldaña & Carol Lloyd to Teach Master Classes at USASF National Meeting in Nashville

Learn from some of the industry's most renowned experts in jazz, hip hop and pom.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Nashville Rep Closes Out 2022-23 Season With Rousing Production of Tesori's VIOLET Photo 2 Nashville Rep's VIOLET Shows Promise of What's Still To Come
HERE YOU COME AGAIN Stars Tricia Paoluccio In a Stunning Tribute to Dolly Parton's Down-Ho Photo 3 Studio Tenn's HERE YOU COME AGAIN
Lainey McCarter and Sawyer Curtis To Represent Nashville's Spotlight Awards at 2023 Jimmy Photo 4 McCarter and Curtis Named Outstanding Lead Performers at Spotlight Awards

Lainey McCarter and Sawyer Curtis To Represent Nashville's Spotlight Awards at 2023 Jimmy Awards in June

The U.S. All Star Federation will present Dance Master Class, taking place at the USASF National Meeting in Nashville at the Sheraton Music City Hotel on July 20, 2023. This exclusive gathering of dance professionals promises to be a remarkable opportunity for dancers of all levels to enhance their skills and learn from some of the industry's most renowned experts in jazz, hip hop and pom. This event will feature the following lineup of extraordinary dance professionals, offering participants a unique opportunity to learn from the best in the industry:

Alex Wong

Alex Wong is a Canadian-born talent with an impressive dance resume. Wong secured two Junior World Titles in Tap and Show dance in 2000, and in 2004, he became the first Canadian to win the Prix de Lausanne competition in Switzerland. He danced with the American Ballet Theatre and held the position of principal soloist with the Miami City Ballet. Wong gained widespread recognition as a finalist on the hit FOX series "So You Think You Can Dance-Season 7," where he showcased his exceptional skills until an injury unfortunately sidelined him. However, his performances on the show, choreographed by renowned artists such as Mia Michaels and Tabatha & Napoleon, received Emmy Awards. Wong's career has since flourished, with notable appearances on Broadway in the original cast of the Disney musical "Newsies," winning two Tony Awards. He has also made appearances on "Dancing with the Stars," worked with acclaimed artists like Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande, and featured in popular shows and movies such as "Glee," "The King and I," and "The Greatest Showman."

BONITA SALDAÑA

Bonita Saldaña is recognized for her influential presence from the streets to the stage, Saldaña's dance journey began as a Phoenix Suns Dancer. With a classically trained background, she swiftly developed a passion for Hip-Hop and rose to international fame by winning multiple solo competitions. Saldaña's remarkable career encompasses appearances with renowned artists, commercials, TV shows, and international judging, teaching, choreographing, performing, and battling for over 17 years. Currently, she serves as the owner of The Studance Lab, one of Phoenix's most sought-after dance schools. Moreover, Saldaña launched Arizona's first Youth Breaking League, providing a platform for young Bboys and Bgirls to refine their skills through a round-robin style competition. Notably, she joined Breaking for Gold's elite coaching team in 2021, playing an integral role in training the first generation of USA Olympic Breaking Athletes.

Carol Lloyd

Carol Lloyd, a seasoned professional with over 30 years of experience in dance coaching and spirit leadership. A graduate of the University of Memphis, Lloyd's extensive knowledge and success span various competition styles, including pom, hip hop, and gameday. She has made significant contributions to the dance community as the dance director of Memphis Elite All Stars for 16 years. Currently serving as the University of Memphis spirit coordinator and the head coach for the 15-time national champions, the University of Memphis Pom Squad, Lloyd's expertise and leadership have greatly influenced countless dancers throughout her career. Additionally, she holds the position of head dance coach for all school dance teams in Collierville, TN.

The USASF Dance Master Class presents a unique opportunity for dancers of all levels to learn, grow, and be inspired by these exceptional professionals. Participants can expect a transformative experience that will elevate their dance skills and artistic journey.

Registration for the Dance Master Class is now open. To secure your place and learn from these industry icons, visit www.usasf.net/national-meeting.



RELATED STORIES - Nashville

Connor Gallagher, Laura Osnes, and More To Teach With BROADWAY DREAMS at Belmont Beginning Photo
Connor Gallagher, Laura Osnes, and More To Teach With BROADWAY DREAMS at Belmont Beginning This Month

Broadway Dreams (Annette Tanner, Founder & President), the premier performing arts education organization, has announced another intensive in Nashville, TN from Monday, May 29 to Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Belmont University.

Studio Tenns HERE YOU COME AGAIN Photo
Studio Tenn's HERE YOU COME AGAIN

For years – for decades, really – I have advocated that Music City tourism would benefit from a sit-down production of a country music-themed musical, one that would appeal to a wide range of aficionados and would showcase the musical library of a beloved figure in the pantheon of Nashville music. Finally, Studio Tenn delivers the perfect vehicle for that with the world premiere production of Here You Come Again, featuring songs written by or recorded by Dolly Parton (the Patron Saint of Tennessee aka The Smoky Mountain Songbird).

Nashville Reps VIOLET Shows Promise of Whats Still To Come Photo
Nashville Rep's VIOLET Shows Promise of What's Still To Come

With noteworthy performances across the board, Nashville Repertory Theatre’s production of Violet – with a lovely, haunting and emotional score by Jeanine Tesori and a sometimes meandering, oftentimes difficult to follow, libretto by Brian Crawley, based upon Doris Betts’ short story “The Ugliest Pilgrim” – closes out the company’s 2022-23 in impressive style that heralds great promise for what is still to come as the Rep moves forward into its 39th season.

McCarter and Curtis Named Outstanding Lead Performers at Spotlight Awards Photo
McCarter and Curtis Named Outstanding Lead Performers at Spotlight Awards

Nolensville High School’s Lainey McCarter and Independence High’s Sawyer Curtis were recognized as Outstanding Lead Performers at Saturday night’s presentation of the 2023 Spotlight Awards, assuring them both of a spot at this summer’s Jimmy Awards competition in New York City. Murfreesboro’s Siegel High School’s production of Les Misérables was named Outstanding Musical during The Spotlight Awards.


More Hot Stories For You

Connor Gallagher, Laura Osnes, and More To Teach With BROADWAY DREAMS at Belmont Beginning This MonthConnor Gallagher, Laura Osnes, and More To Teach With BROADWAY DREAMS at Belmont Beginning This Month
Wedgewood Houston to Host NASHVILLE DRAG CRAWL This MonthWedgewood Houston to Host NASHVILLE DRAG CRAWL This Month
The Williamson County Performing Arts Center Announces SCHOOL OF ROCK, Motown Tribute Concert, And More In JuneThe Williamson County Performing Arts Center Announces SCHOOL OF ROCK, Motown Tribute Concert, And More In June
Frist Art Museum Presents Large-Scale Landscape Photography By Ron JudeFrist Art Museum Presents Large-Scale Landscape Photography By Ron Jude

Videos

Video: Sean Hayes on Why GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR is 'Therapeutic' to Him Video Video: Sean Hayes on Why GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR is 'Therapeutic' to Him
Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Video
Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED
Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Video
Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call
View all Videos

Nashville SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dear Miss Barrett
Center for the Arts (5/19-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Johnny & the Devil's Box in Concert
Williamson County Performing Arts Center (6/23-6/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Various, Counterculture theme
Various around Nashville (7/27-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# As You Like It
Scenic City Shakespeare (5/05-5/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mysteries and Illusions
The Filming Station (5/05-7/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Into The Woods
Andrew Jackson Hall (5/23-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Guys & Dolls in Concert
Source One Five (6/09-6/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You