Alex Wong, Bonita Saldaña & Carol Lloyd to Teach Master Classes at USASF National Meeting in Nashville

The U.S. All Star Federation will present Dance Master Class, taking place at the USASF National Meeting in Nashville at the Sheraton Music City Hotel on July 20, 2023. This exclusive gathering of dance professionals promises to be a remarkable opportunity for dancers of all levels to enhance their skills and learn from some of the industry's most renowned experts in jazz, hip hop and pom. This event will feature the following lineup of extraordinary dance professionals, offering participants a unique opportunity to learn from the best in the industry:

Alex Wong is a Canadian-born talent with an impressive dance resume. Wong secured two Junior World Titles in Tap and Show dance in 2000, and in 2004, he became the first Canadian to win the Prix de Lausanne competition in Switzerland. He danced with the American Ballet Theatre and held the position of principal soloist with the Miami City Ballet. Wong gained widespread recognition as a finalist on the hit FOX series "So You Think You Can Dance-Season 7," where he showcased his exceptional skills until an injury unfortunately sidelined him. However, his performances on the show, choreographed by renowned artists such as Mia Michaels and Tabatha & Napoleon, received Emmy Awards. Wong's career has since flourished, with notable appearances on Broadway in the original cast of the Disney musical "Newsies," winning two Tony Awards. He has also made appearances on "Dancing with the Stars," worked with acclaimed artists like Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande, and featured in popular shows and movies such as "Glee," "The King and I," and "The Greatest Showman."

BONITA SALDAÑA

Bonita Saldaña is recognized for her influential presence from the streets to the stage, Saldaña's dance journey began as a Phoenix Suns Dancer. With a classically trained background, she swiftly developed a passion for Hip-Hop and rose to international fame by winning multiple solo competitions. Saldaña's remarkable career encompasses appearances with renowned artists, commercials, TV shows, and international judging, teaching, choreographing, performing, and battling for over 17 years. Currently, she serves as the owner of The Studance Lab, one of Phoenix's most sought-after dance schools. Moreover, Saldaña launched Arizona's first Youth Breaking League, providing a platform for young Bboys and Bgirls to refine their skills through a round-robin style competition. Notably, she joined Breaking for Gold's elite coaching team in 2021, playing an integral role in training the first generation of USA Olympic Breaking Athletes.

Carol Lloyd, a seasoned professional with over 30 years of experience in dance coaching and spirit leadership. A graduate of the University of Memphis, Lloyd's extensive knowledge and success span various competition styles, including pom, hip hop, and gameday. She has made significant contributions to the dance community as the dance director of Memphis Elite All Stars for 16 years. Currently serving as the University of Memphis spirit coordinator and the head coach for the 15-time national champions, the University of Memphis Pom Squad, Lloyd's expertise and leadership have greatly influenced countless dancers throughout her career. Additionally, she holds the position of head dance coach for all school dance teams in Collierville, TN.

The USASF Dance Master Class presents a unique opportunity for dancers of all levels to learn, grow, and be inspired by these exceptional professionals. Participants can expect a transformative experience that will elevate their dance skills and artistic journey.

Registration for the Dance Master Class is now open. To secure your place and learn from these industry icons, visit www.usasf.net/national-meeting.