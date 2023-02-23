ART STRIP BALL to Celebrate Burlesque, Drag, And Community in March
Drag and burlesque houses from all over the country will converge to celebrate creativity and win prizes at this Art Strip Ball!
Burlesque! Drag! Fun!
Join Razorglam Productions at The House of Bits on March 18 for a show that marries the exuberance of a ball (think Paris is Burning, Pose, or Legendary) and the magic of burlesque. Drag and burlesque houses from all over the country will converge to celebrate creativity and win prizes at this Art Strip Ball!
Featuring: The Candybox Revue, NashBurley, CGDC, Wicked City Cabaret, & The Nashville Hot Poppy Cocks
Judges: Rose Martel, Ginger Oh Snap, Gogo Incognito, & Anthony Levan Mathis
Kittens: Sorella Smith, Schuyler Phoenix, & Cerise de Belle
Hosted by Patsy Climax
GA: $20 VIP: $25
Tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2226755®id=88&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Frazorglamproductions.wellattended.com%2Fevents%2Fart-strip-ball?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1