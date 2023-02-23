Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ART STRIP BALL to Celebrate Burlesque, Drag, And Community in March

Drag and burlesque houses from all over the country will converge to celebrate creativity and win prizes at this Art Strip Ball!

Feb. 23, 2023  

Burlesque! Drag! Fun!

Join Razorglam Productions at The House of Bits on March 18 for a show that marries the exuberance of a ball (think Paris is Burning, Pose, or Legendary) and the magic of burlesque. Drag and burlesque houses from all over the country will converge to celebrate creativity and win prizes at this Art Strip Ball!

Featuring: The Candybox Revue, NashBurley, CGDC, Wicked City Cabaret, & The Nashville Hot Poppy Cocks

Judges: Rose Martel, Ginger Oh Snap, Gogo Incognito, & Anthony Levan Mathis

Kittens: Sorella Smith, Schuyler Phoenix, & Cerise de Belle

Hosted by Patsy Climax

GA: $20 VIP: $25

Tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2226755®id=88&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Frazorglamproductions.wellattended.com%2Fevents%2Fart-strip-ball?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1





