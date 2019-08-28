A CHORUS LINE To Kick Off Season 37 At The Roxy Regional Theatre

Clarksville's oldest professional theatre is high-stepping into Season 37 of live entertainment on the corner of Franklin and First in Historic Downtown Clarksville with a stunning concept musical capturing the spirit and tension of a Broadway chorus audition.

A CHORUS LINE opens at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Friday, September 6, at 8:00pm. In keeping with the theatre's traditional pay-what-you-can opening night, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 7:30pm that evening for a $5 minimum donation.

Directed by Ryan Bowie and choreographed by Emily Rourke, A CHORUS LINE explores the inner lives and poignant ambitions of seventeen professional Broadway dancers. A brilliantly complex fusion of song, dance and compellingly authentic 1970's drama, this Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning classic features one powerhouse number after another, including "What I Did for Love, "One," "I Can Do That," "At the Ballet," "The Music and the Mirror" and "I Hope I Get It."

The cast features Austin Peay State University theatre professor Darren Michael as the director Zach and Melody Lieberman and his assistant Laurie, along with seventeen auditionees: Ryan Bowie as Greg Gardner, Shelby Brown as Judy Turner, Jiovanni Daniel as Paul San Marco, Daniela Delahuerta as Diana Morales, Maureen Duke as Sheila Bryant, Ian Alexander Erbe as Bobby Mills, Bridgette Karl as Bebe Benzenheimer, Derik Lawson as Don Kerr, Zach Letty as Mark Anthony, Riley McManus as Al DeLuca, Alexandra Milbrath as Val Clark, Caitie L. Moss as Connie Wong, Emily Reeves as Kristine Urich DeLuca, David Ridley as Richie Walters, Emily Rourke as Cassie Ferguson, John Tupy as Mike Costa and Elizabeth L. Worley as Maggie Winslow.

On Saturday, September 14, selections from A CHORUS LINE will be presented as part of GALA 37, the Roxy Regional Theatre's annual fall fundraiser. The event also includes a silent auction at 6:00pm with cocktails by MB Roland Distillery and appetizers; dinner at 6:30pm, featuring Beef Tenderloin with a Blackberry Demi; Gouda Gold Whipped Potatoes; Asparagus, Pancetta, Feta and Heirloom Tomatoes with Balsamic Reduction; Rainbow Carrots; and, for dessert, Chocolate Mousse with Fresh Berries in a Chocolate Vessel; and a live auction featuring auctioneer Sammy Stuard at 8:00pm. Tickets are $125 (standard level) and $200 (premier level) with tables seating ten at $1,250 and $1,750, respectively. Premier Level seating includes additional perks such as premier dinner seating (as available) and limited-edition Season 37 notecards. Premier Level tables (seating ten) include a complimentary bottle of champagne. The reservation deadline for GALA 37 is Tuesday, September 3.

A CHORUS LINE is presented through special arrangement with Tams-Witmark and was conceived and originally directed and choreographed by Michael Bennett, with book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante, music by Marvin Hamlisch and lyrics by Edward Kleban. The production was originally co-choreographed by Bob Avian, and the original Broadway production produced by The New York Shakespeare Festival (Joseph Papp, Producer) in association with Plum Productions, Inc.

This production is made possible in part by Jerry & Brenda Bowie and Kay & Randall Haase. Additional funding support has been provided by Jeanine Johnson & Jim Knoll, Russell & Lynne Crosby and Larry & Barbara Goolsby.

Performances run September 6 through September 28 on Thursdays at 7:00pm and Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, with 2:00pm matinees on Saturday, September 21 and September 28. (Due to GALA 37, there is no performance on Saturday, September 14.)

Tickets are $30 (adults) and $15 (13 and under) and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at (931) 645-7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain). Military, APSU students and CitySaver coupon holders can receive two tickets for the price of one to Thursday performances during the run.

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville. For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.





