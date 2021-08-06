2021 Goddess Craft Market Announced For September
The market will be offered on Saturday, September 25, 2021, 10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.
The 2021 Goddess Craft Market, a unique female-only market hosting both visual and healing artists, will be offered on Saturday, September 25, 2021, 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m, at Wilburn Street Studio, 307 Wilburn St, in East Nashville, for one day only. This carefully curated market will include visual and fine arts, handmade crafts, aromatherapy products, herbal remedies, massages, Reiki, crystals, candles, and more. Chang Kham Asian Street Food and The Salty Cubana food trucks will be on-site with food. Donations will be accepted at the door with a portion of the proceeds benefiting a local women's shelter.
"The Goddess Market is back, bigger and better than ever!" says Jennifer Harvard of Gaia Sisterhood and The Goddess Craft Market." We have 42 Vendors this year, including tarot readings, raw vegan food, and henna tattoos. I am excited to pull the creative community together this fall to honor and celebrate women in the arts. Bring your friends and family-it's a lovely way to spend the day!"
A list of artists participating in the market may be found below; more information is available at: gaiasisterhood.org
Amy Barnes & Friends
Angel Radiance
Ananya Wellness
Athame Metaphysical
Brooke Gillon Ceramics
Cedar Hill Homestead
C.J. Art
Daughter Land
Drawing the Void
Dinky Inked Arts
ExtraOrdinary Oracle
Flatwoods Fawn
Flourish with Leah
The Flower Key
Gaia Sisterhood
Goddess Ware
Gypsy Cliff Creations
Henosis
Holy Rose Intuitive Arts
J.B.C.
J. Leatherwood Trading
Jen Ivy Jewelry
Jennie Okon
Liz Hodder Studio
Mo' Scrubs
My Little Pothead
Nichole Hanna Jewelry
Nora Catherine Designs
Once Upon a Willow Tree
Our Nomad House
Own Your Ohm Health
Paint the Town by Numbers
Pearls & Sea Jewelry
Penelope Ponders
Rudimentary Threads
Rocknboho Clothing
Queen of Cups Handmade
Quest Portals
The Salty Cubana
Seemi's Intuitive Henna
The Hollow Valley
Threads by Dreads
Tristi Designs