2021 Goddess Craft Market Announced For September

The 2021 Goddess Craft Market, a unique female-only market hosting both visual and healing artists, will be offered on Saturday, September 25, 2021, 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m, at Wilburn Street Studio, 307 Wilburn St, in East Nashville, for one day only. This carefully curated market will include visual and fine arts, handmade crafts, aromatherapy products, herbal remedies, massages, Reiki, crystals, candles, and more. Chang Kham Asian Street Food and The Salty Cubana food trucks will be on-site with food. Donations will be accepted at the door with a portion of the proceeds benefiting a local women's shelter.

"The Goddess Market is back, bigger and better than ever!" says Jennifer Harvard of Gaia Sisterhood and The Goddess Craft Market." We have 42 Vendors this year, including tarot readings, raw vegan food, and henna tattoos. I am excited to pull the creative community together this fall to honor and celebrate women in the arts. Bring your friends and family-it's a lovely way to spend the day!"

A list of artists participating in the market may be found below; more information is available at: gaiasisterhood.org

