The Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival Lineup Revealed

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival will take place during the long Labor Day weekend, families will be able to enjoy a wide variety of activities, such as letting off steam in the inflatable games. The Subaru Outaouais Chill Zone will also feature electronic music with DJ Fontana and the duo Davr!k in the late afternoon.

Festival-goers can also check out new, vintage and modified cars at the Car Show on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Thrill-seekers will also enjoy a visit to the Beauce Carnaval amusement park, with over twenty rides for all ages.

From Thursday to Sunday evening, the Silent Disco will have festival-goers dancing to the beats of competing DJs, or marvel at the spectacular fireworks display presented by Michel Quesnel, pharmacist.

Hot air balloon fans, will love the special-shaped Météo, Minnie Moo, BB Tiger, Speedy Snail and She's a Hoot balloons. Evening launches will take place at around 18:30, weather permitting. It will also be possible to gain free access to the Festival grounds in the morning at around 6am from Friday to Monday to watch the hot air balloons take off, weather permitting.

Monday, September 2nd is Desjardins Family Day! Families can now purchase low-cost tickets for this special day at FMG2024.ca. There will be all of the activities that were offered on Saturday and Sunday, plus a big dance show featuring the dance schools of Gatineau.

There's even more to discover, and all the details are available at FMG2024.ca!

For more information regarding the 37th edition of the Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival presented by Loto-Québec in collaboration with Desjardins, please contact Sara-Jade Burton or Lyne Dutremble listed below.

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.