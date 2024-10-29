The FILMharmonique Orchestra Will Perform TIM BURTON'S THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS In Concert Live-to-Film

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Disney Tim Burton's: The Nightmare Before Christmas in Concert Live-to-Film will be performed this November. This holiday classic will be projected on the big screen, accompanied by the masterful score of GRAMMY award-winning composer Danny Elfman, performed live by the FILMharmonique Orchestra. Under the direction of conductor Erik Ochsner, audiences will be able to immerse themselves in this symphonic experience on November 30th at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier. The film will be presented in its original English version, with French subtitles.

Based on a poem by Tim Burton and first released in 1993 as “The Nightmare Before Christmas”, the film follows the adventures of Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town. Bored to death by the routine of Halloween, Jack decides to discover the magic of Christmas. Unfortunately, his good intentions lead him to kidnap Santa Claus with the help of his prankster sidekicks, Lock, Shock and Barrel. But his festive plans soon turn into a nightmare for good children everywhere. This masterpiece is rated PG.

The FILMharmonique Orchestra is no stranger to bringing iconic films to life with live music. As Canada's leading film music orchestra, it has already won over audiences with sold-out cine-concerts at Place des Arts and across the country, notably for Lord of the Rings and Star Wars. With its unrivalled talent for transforming cinematic scores into powerful performances, the FILMharmonique promises an unforgettable experience that will enhance the enjoyment of cinema for all!

Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas in Concert Live-to-Film is licensed by Disney Concerts and presented by GFN Productions. For tickets and further information, visit https://gfnproductions.ca/productions/disney-tim-burtons-the-nightmare-before-christmas-in-concert/

