Previews: QUEER MAGIQUE: A CABARET EVENT at Café Cléopatra

Joseph Salvatore Vitale, Corina Vincelli, and Ian Baird present QUEER MAGIQUE: A CABARET EVENT on November 26, 2022, at 8:00 PM at Café Cléopatra.

Queer Magique is a new, Montreal-based theatre troupe comprised of queer artists along with ally friends. This November, Queer Magique will mark its debut with a Broadway-themed cabaret. The producers note that "we throw gender rules out the window. In our bilingual cabaret, we will have a gay ole time!"

The show features the talents of Charlotte Paradis, Danielle Keiko Eyer, Jeanne Motulsky, Ciatha Night, Jonathan D'Amour, Marc Ducusin, and Theodore Vlachos along with the aforementioned Joseph Salvatore Vitale, Corina Vincelli, accompanied by META (Montreal English Theatre Award) nominee, Ian Baird.

QUEER MAGIQUE: A CABARET EVENT will take place on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 8PM at Café Cléopatra, 1230 St Laurent Blvd, Montreal, Quebec H2X 2S5 Tickets are on sale now. Click HERE to purchase yours.