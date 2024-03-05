Interview: Chase Wolfe of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL at Salle Wilfred Pelletier, Place Des Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chase Wolfe was born in Texas and raised in South Carolina. He performed often as a child, but heeded his parents’ wishes and double-majored in Chinese and Chemistry. After two years working in the home fragrance industry, he took a giant leap of faith to make the arts his career. He is currently playing Edward Lewis, the role made famous by Richard Gere, in PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, which lands in Montreal’s Salle Wilfred Pelletier on March 5 and runs through March 10.

HANNIBAL: Tell me a little bit about your journey into the arts.

WOLFE: I was 4 years old, in the nativity story in church. They cast this poor little 4 year old as a shepherd and he thought he was too good for that, He wanted to be an angel. So his mother called and said, ‘hey, can he be an angel?’ They told her, “our angels are booked,” I cried so hard that they made me the 4th wise man! I like to tell people, ‘I guess I brought Jesus a Starbucks gift card or something!” That was where I started. I started community theatre at 13 and did that all through college. I didn’t get a degree in it, but I did all the community shows and all the school shows. I was teaching hip-hop and swing dancing and things like that. Two years post college, I was working in a home fragrance company and I was miserable. I said, “you know what? I’m gonna take the leap and try to do this professionally.” I booked Dollywood, then cruise ships and now I’m here!

HANNIBAL: Tell me about the double-major of Chinese and Chemistry! That is a HUGE pivot!

WOLFE: My parents said I couldn’t major in theatre and they were helping pay for school. My name stars with a “CH” and those were the only majors that started with “CH”. I needed to prove to my parents I could do anything I put my mind to, so I picked those!

HANNIBAL: Can you delve a little deeper into your experience at the Dollywood theme park and on cruise ships? Those types of gigs are a great training ground.

WOLFE: Oh, absolutely! It’s great training on multiple levels, especially because I wasn’t coming from being trained in college. I didn’t have connections. Dollywood was a good base ground. I wasn’t doing theatrics. I was in the house band, learning to sing with a live band. I had in-ears (monitors) I had to learn to use, along with a microphone. We would perform at this intimate outdoor theatre. At Christmastime, I had grown my beard out, so I played a dad. I made great connections at Dollywood, learning the industry, learning how casting works…that led me to cruise ships. I did produce a musical on a ship, so I got to learn the production side and got to work with some Broadway creatives for the 1.0, inaugural cast. I was also performing in shows that are more like Vegas-esque in style - just singers and dancers. It’s song after song after song, so I had to learn to flip styles. One day you’re singing Broadway - the next rock, country, disco, r&b, big band, etc. I had to learn the art of a quick change on a moving ship. You’re learning a different type of performing. A lot of these shows are written by Broadway creatives and I was part of the 1.0 cast, watching how they built the show, how they chose a show. I worked with a director on a ship who recommended me for PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL. It’s just layers and stacks and realize just how small the industry is, how small the world is. It only gets smaller. It was great life training and great training for me as a performer.

HANNIBAL: I hesitate to use the word iconic, because I think it’s overused, but Edward an iconic role, in an iconic film. How does it feel taking on this role in this particular production?

WOLFE: You wouldn’t be the first to use iconic, especially in this production. It’s a challenge because the first thing any review will say is, “well, he’s not Richard Gere,” which is true. I’m not. I try to pay as much homage to Richard Gere as I can. There are a few turns that I make, a few lines that I tried to take directly from the film because personally I feel that they are iconic. I love how spunky Vivian is towards him and he kind of just responds with a smirk and says, “ok”. It’s always a smirk and he sends it back so gently. The director has worked really hard to make sure that we get to put our own personalities into these characters. No offence to Richard Gere, but the subtleties don’t work quite as well on a stage, so I have to be livelier or the people in the balcony can’t see. Also, Richard didn’t sing and they gave me a lot of songs, so I get to kind of make it my own. All those iconic, loving looks that he gives in the camera where it just pans over and he’s looking at her - They give me those same moments, just through song, which is fun and nice.

HANNIBAL: Have you been to Montreal before?

WOLFE: I have! It's so funny how connected everything is. I was on a ship doing the North East. I got the audition call for PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL while on a cruise from Miami to Montreal. They told me, “we'll see you in New York,” which was the next stop on the cruise. I auditioned in New York and heading back up to Boston and Montreal, I got the offer. I didn't get to spend a lot of time in Montreal, just a few hours. I'm really excited to be there for a week and to really explore it properly.

HANNIBAL: I have just a few more questions for you. What's your favourite musical?

The Company of Pretty Woman: The Musical

Credit: Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

WOLFE: My current favourite musicals that are on Broadway or have just left are SHUCKED, which just left and is about to do its First National Tour and HADESTOWN. They are so different. SHUCKED is very much a country musical comedy and is hilarious. It's a good time and has a sweet little story. It's a real feel good musical. I think HADESTOWN is such a brilliant art piece, as a whole. I love the aesthetic of it. I love the music. I love the way the poem is told through song and how it parallels. I'm also just a nerd for Greek Mythology.

HANNIBAL: HADESTOWN is easily one of my favourite musicals. I've seen it four times. The last time was in November, right before Reeve Carney left. I took two friends. At intermission, one of them said to me, “this show is WEIRD!” By the end of the show, he was sobbing along with the rest of us and said, “this is one of the most beautiful shows I've ever seen!”

HANNIBAL: What's your dream role?

WOLFE: My current dream role is Orpheus in HADESTOWN. If I could play Orpheus or Hermes in my life, that would be wonderful. FINDING NEVERLAND is gone, but JM Barrie is a dream role of mine, as well. My first ever dream role was Bert in MARY POPPINS and I got to play him way back when I had just come back to theatre and was trying to make it a job. That was just a dream come true – to fly above the rails and to be this magical chimney sweep that loved and cared and danced and told stories. It was a lot of fun.

HANNIBAL: Is there anything else you would like to tell our readers, many of whom are actors or aspiring actors?

WOLFE: This show is all about never giving up on your dream, which I think speaks to actors a lot, because for most of us, this is our dream. We push hard and we have to love it. We never give up and we never settle for less. Come be inspired by this story. If you are a fan of rom coms, come watch these two people fall in love. Our cast is incredible. Adam (Du Plessis) is a brilliant character actor who is so versatile on that stage. Rae (Davenport)'s voice will knock you out of the park. Ellie (Baker) is just a phenomenal actress. She is Vivian through and through. And I go up and sing some things, so that's kinda fun! We are really excited to be in Montreal! It's gonna be a fun, exciting time.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL

Music and lyrics by Bryan Adams and Jim Valence

Book by the film’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton

When: March 5-10, 2024

Where: Place des Arts, Salle Wilfred Pelletier

175 Rue Sainte-Catherine, Montréal, QC H2X 1Y9

Tickets on sale at the Place des Arts Box Office

By phone: 1 866 842-2112

Get yours online: evenko.ca or placedesarts.com

Based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is brought to life by a powerhouse creative team representing the best of music, Hollywood, and Broadway, with direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award®-winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), original music and lyrics by Grammy®-winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of ’69”, “Heaven”), and a book by the movie’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton.

For more information visit: PrettyWomanTheMusical.com

Facebook.com/PrettyWoman | Twitter.com/PrettyWoman | Instagram.com/PrettyWoman/

Catch a glimpse of the musical HERE

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.