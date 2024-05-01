The FILMharmonique Orchestra Returns With Music at the Movies This Month

After its premiere in Montreal on May 17th and 18th, the orchestra will take the show to Trois-Rivières, Quebec City, and Toronto.
The FILMharmonique Orchestra, under the direction of talented conductor Francis Choinière, will return for the fourth installment of their spectacular concert series Music at the Movies, with a special edition paying tribute to the masterful scores of John Williams. After its premiere in Montreal on May 17th and 18th, the orchestra will take the show to Trois-Rivières on May 23rd, then Quebec City on May 24th and 25th, before finally enchanting Toronto on May 31st.
This exceptional concert promises an unforgettable journey through the illustrious career of one of the most celebrated composers in film history. Bringing together an impressive ensemble of 78 musicians and 100 choristers, ready to deliver stirring renditions of Williams' most beloved compositions, this show will transport audiences from the ominous depths of Jaws to the epic adventures of Star Wars, via the thrilling excitement of Superman and the magical realm of Harry Potter. Audiences will rediscover the enchanting world of John Williams through four decades of cinematic excellence.
"With this edition of Music at the Movies, we want to pay homage to the incomparable talent of John Williams and celebrate the enduring magic of his cinematic masterpieces. Williams has contributed so much to the world of film music, from the development and influence of the symphony orchestra to the deep connection between audiences and the films themselves,” explains Artistic Director Francis Choinière.
This tribute promises to captivate both long-time admirers of John Williams and newcomers alike, offering a riveting orchestral experience.
May 17, 2024 - 7:30 PM - Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Montréal
May 18, 2024 - 2:00 PM - Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Montréal
May 18, 2024 - 7:30 PM - Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Montréal
May 23, 2024 - 8:00 PM - Amphithéâtre Cogeco, Trois-Rivières
May 24, 2024 - 7:30 PM - Grand Théâtre, Quebec City
May 25, 2024 - 2:00 PM - Grand Théâtre, Quebec City
May 25, 2024 - 7:30 PM - Grand Théâtre, Quebec City
May 31, 2024 - 8:00 pm - Roy Thomson Hall, Toronto
