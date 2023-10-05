Previews: QUEER MAGIQUE PRESENTS QUEER BROADWAY! 10/12-13 at Café Cléopatra

Queer Broadway will take place October 12th and 13th, 2023 at 7:30 pm at Café Cléopâtre.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards Photo 3 Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards
Mariah Carey Announces New Holiday Tour Dates Photo 4 Mariah Carey Announces New Holiday Tour Dates

Previews: QUEER MAGIQUE PRESENTS QUEER BROADWAY! 10/12-13 at Café Cléopatra

Previews: QUEER MAGIQUE PRESENTS QUEER BROADWAY! 10/12-13 at Café Cléopatra Queer Magique presents its second cabaret, Queer Broadway! Featuring musical theatre, drag, and burlesque performances, Queer Broadway will take place October 12th and 13th, 2023 at 7:30 pm at Café Cléopâtre.

Queer Magique aims to bring together queer people from across the spectrum, along with ally friends, to celebrate queer joy and bridge the gap between the anglophone and francophone theatre communities of Montreal.

The group was created by Joseph-Salvatore Vitale, an American immigrant to Quebec who graduated from The American Musical and Dramatic Academy of New York and has recently appeared in several Montreal productions, notably as Nick Bottom in Something Rotten (Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society). He has assembled a group of twelve talented performers to present queer and campy musical theatre favourites in both languages, including several genderbent songs, a unique bilingual interpretation of This Is Halloween (The Nightmare Before Christmas), and an original song by Danielle Keiko Eyer. Queer Broadway will also feature Quebecoise drag queen Ciatha Night, who has recently appeared in the Moi et Cie docu-series L'Agence. Previews: QUEER MAGIQUE PRESENTS QUEER BROADWAY! 10/12-13 at Café Cléopatra

Queer Broadway is a show full of laughter and passion that promises to be a wonderful night out!

Featuring: Mélanie Thompson (hôtesse), Amanda Caron Garbacz, Jonathan D'Amour, Marc Ducusin, Danielle Keiko Eyer, Maya Lewis, Jeanne Motulsky, Ciatha Night, Charlotte Paradis, Veronica Schnitzer, Kenny Stein, Joseph-Salvatore Vitale

Creator/Producer/Director: Joseph-Salvatore Vitale

Associate Producer: Veronica Schnitzer

Musical Director: Corina Vincelli

Associate Musical Director: Michelle Laliberté

Choreographers: Rachel Merovitz, Debora Friedmann

Previews: QUEER MAGIQUE PRESENTS QUEER BROADWAY! 10/12-13 at Café Cléopatra Pianist: Ian Baird

Costume Designer: Ciatha Night

When: Thursday, October 12 and Friday, October 13 at 7:30PM

Where: 1230 St. Laurent Blvd, Montreal, Quebec. The theatre is on the 2nd floor and only accessible via a staircase.

Tickets: https://thepointofsale.com/tickets/queerbroadway

This event is 18+.

Seating is limited. Standing room is available.

The show is bilingual.

There is a mandatory coat check for those with coats. Only cash is accepted. An ATM machine is available on the first floor




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Montreal

1
Ensemble Caprice, Ensemble ArtChoral, and the Jerusalem Baroque Orchestra Join Forces For Photo
Ensemble Caprice, Ensemble ArtChoral, and the Jerusalem Baroque Orchestra Join Forces For Vivaldi Program

Ensemble Caprice, Ensemble ArtChoral, and the Jerusalem Baroque Orchestra join forces to offer an unforgettable musical experience with a program entirely dedicated to the majestic works of Vivaldi. Learn more about the upcoming performance here!

2
ALL FLESH REDUX Comes to Studio Jean Valcourt du Conservatoire This Month Photo
ALL FLESH REDUX Comes to Studio Jean Valcourt du Conservatoire This Month

Combining polyphonic singing, dance, and theatre, All Flesh REDUX is a poetic journey through time and space. Learn more about this unique experience here!

3
Composer Simon Bertrand Appointed Interim Artistic Director of the SMCQ Photo
Composer Simon Bertrand Appointed Interim Artistic Director of the SMCQ

Anik Shooner, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Société de musique contemporaine du Québec (SMCQ), announces the appointment of Simon Bertrand as Interim Artistic Director. The composer has been actively involved in the Quebec and Canadian music scene for many years. Learn more about Bertrand here!

4
THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW HALLOWEEN BALL Comes to Cinéma Impérial Next M Photo
THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW HALLOWEEN BALL Comes to Cinéma Impérial Next Month

Celebrating 25 years, the ultimate interactive cult film experience, The Rocky Horror Picture Show Halloween Ball returns to the Cinéma Impérial. Learn more about the performance and how to get tickets here!

From This Author - Noelle Hannibal

Interview: Brittney Johnson of MAD HATTER THE MUSICAL at Place Des Arts - Théâtre MaisonneuveInterview: Brittney Johnson of MAD HATTER THE MUSICAL at Place Des Arts - Théâtre Maisonneuve
Previews: DISNEY'S ALADDIN Opens Tomorrow at Salle Wilfred Pelletier, Place Des ArtsPreviews: DISNEY'S ALADDIN Opens Tomorrow at Salle Wilfred Pelletier, Place Des Arts
Interview: Nadia Verrucci of AT THE BEGINNING OF TIME at Centaur TheatreInterview: Nadia Verrucci of AT THE BEGINNING OF TIME at Centaur Theatre
Interview: Trevor Barrette of ONE DAY at Segal Centre For Performing Arts - Studio TheatreInterview: Trevor Barrette of ONE DAY at Segal Centre For Performing Arts - Studio Theatre

Videos

Go Inside Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Video
Go Inside Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
HERE LIES LOVE Receives Mayoral Proclamation Video
HERE LIES LOVE Receives Mayoral Proclamation
Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix Video
Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix
View all Videos

Montreal SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# KHOJ: Indo-Canadian dance & live music production
Maison de la Culture Ahuntsic (12/08-12/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# February
St. John's Arts and Culture Centre (10/13-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BE MORE CHILL
Moyse Hall Theatre (10/04-10/07)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Segal Centre for Performing Arts (10/15-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Retreat
Imago Theatre (11/02-11/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You