Previews: QUEER MAGIQUE PRESENTS QUEER BROADWAY! 10/12-13 at Café Cléopatra

Queer Broadway will take place October 12th and 13th, 2023 at 7:30 pm at Café Cléopâtre.
Queer Magique presents its second cabaret, Queer Broadway! Featuring musical theatre, drag, and burlesque performances, Queer Broadway will take place October 12th and 13th, 2023 at 7:30 pm at Café Cléopâtre.
Queer Magique aims to bring together queer people from across the spectrum, along with ally friends, to celebrate queer joy and bridge the gap between the anglophone and francophone theatre communities of Montreal.
The group was created by Joseph-Salvatore Vitale, an American immigrant to Quebec who graduated from The American Musical and Dramatic Academy of New York and has recently appeared in several Montreal productions, notably as Nick Bottom in Something Rotten (Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society). He has assembled a group of twelve talented performers to present queer and campy musical theatre favourites in both languages, including several genderbent songs, a unique bilingual interpretation of This Is Halloween (The Nightmare Before Christmas), and an original song by Danielle Keiko Eyer. Queer Broadway will also feature Quebecoise drag queen Ciatha Night, who has recently appeared in the Moi et Cie docu-series L'Agence.
Queer Broadway is a show full of laughter and passion that promises to be a wonderful night out!
Featuring: Mélanie Thompson (hôtesse), Amanda Caron Garbacz, Jonathan D'Amour, Marc Ducusin, Danielle Keiko Eyer, Maya Lewis, Jeanne Motulsky, Ciatha Night, Charlotte Paradis, Veronica Schnitzer, Kenny Stein, Joseph-Salvatore Vitale
Creator/Producer/Director: Joseph-Salvatore Vitale
Associate Producer: Veronica Schnitzer
Musical Director: Corina Vincelli
Associate Musical Director: Michelle Laliberté
Choreographers: Rachel Merovitz, Debora Friedmann
Pianist: Ian Baird
Costume Designer: Ciatha Night
When: Thursday, October 12 and Friday, October 13 at 7:30PM
Where: 1230 St. Laurent Blvd, Montreal, Quebec. The theatre is on the 2nd floor and only accessible via a staircase.
Tickets: https://thepointofsale.com/tickets/queerbroadway
This event is 18+.
Seating is limited. Standing room is available.
The show is bilingual.
There is a mandatory coat check for those with coats. Only cash is accepted. An ATM machine is available on the first floor
