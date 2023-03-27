Previews: DISNEY'S ALADDIN Opens Tomorrow at Salle Wilfred Pelletier, Place Des Arts

Disney fans young and old will be thrilled to learn that the Montreal premiere of the hit Broadway musical ALADDIN, opens tomorrow Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Salle Wilfred Pelletier, Place des Arts.

Based on the Academy AwardÂ®-winning 1992 animated feature, this lavish production runs through April 2, 2023.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, ALADDIN features music by Tony Award and eight-time OscarÂ® winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and six-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Prom, The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

ALADDIN, adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including "One Thousand and One Nights," is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin's journey sweeps audiences into an exciting world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

The production features Adi Roy as Aladdin, Marcus M. Martin as Genie, Senzel Ahmady as Jasmine, Anand Nagraj as Jafar, Aaron Choi as Iago, Sorab Wadia as Sultan, Ben Chavez as Omar, Jake Letts as Babkak, Colt Prattes as Kassim, Dwelvan David (Standby Genie, Jafar & Sultan) and J. Andrew Speas (Standby Genie, Sultan & Babkak).



Rounding out the cast are Carina R. Avila, Daniel Brackett, Brandon Burks, Victoria Byrd, Edward Cuellar, Cody HernÃ¡ndez, Joshua Kenneth Allen Johnson, Tyler Johnson-Campion, Maya Kazzaz, Brandon J. Large, Lauren Mariasoosay, Melissa Hunter McCann, Angelina Mullins, Omar Nieves, Ryan RodiÃ±o, Cameron Sirian, Taylor Mackenzie Smith and Asten Stewart



ALADDIN opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years, breaking 16 New Amsterdam Theatre house records. Worldwide it has welcomed more than 14 million people to nine productions and can be seen currently on Broadway, on tour across North America, and in Tokyo, the Netherlands and Mexico City, with two new productions slated to open this year. The Broadway production recently joined the list of Top 20 longest Broadway runs.

DISNEY'S ALADDIN runs Tuesday March 28 - Sunday April 2. Performances Tuesday through Satuday are at 8PM with matinees on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2.at 2PM. The final Montreal performance is Sunday, April 2 at 7:30PM.

Tickets are on sale NOW at Place des Arts Box Office 1(866)842-2112

www.evenko.ca or www.placedesarts.com



Click HERE to catch a glimpse of the musical!

For more information, visit

AladdinTheMusical.com/tour