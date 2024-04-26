POTUS OR BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE Takes the Stage at Segal Centre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Segal Centre for Performing Arts will present the Canadian Premiere of POTUS Or Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, an outrageous comedy by Selina Fillinger and directed by Segal Centre Artistic and Executive Director Lisa Rubin. The production will take center stage at the Sylvan Adams Theatre from May 12 to June 2, 2024.

The President has unwittingly spun a PR nightmare into a global crisis with the use of one four-letter word. Now it's up to the brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon most risk life, liberty, and the pursuit of sanity to keep the commander-in-chief, the country, and possibly, the whole dang world, out of trouble. Veep meets House of Cards in this hysterical, side-splitting, and riotous comedy featuring seven high-flying and audacious performances.

“The ingredients: seven badass women, jaw-dropping performances, non-stop laughter, gutsy and provocative content. The result is a recipe for the most buzzworthy show of our season. Not for the faint of heart! This play pulls no punches,” says Artistic and Executive Director Lisa Rubin.

Playing the President's closest allies are Kayleigh Choiniere (known for The Bold Type) as his mistress, Rachael Crawford (winner of Best Supporting Actor Genie and Gemini nominee for Traders) as the First Lady, Catherine Fitch (10 seasons at the Blyth Festival) as his secretary, Elvira Kurt (acclaimed Canadian comedian with multiple standup specials) as his sister, Cherissa Richards (RMTC's The Mountaintop) as a journalist, Astrid Van Wieren (Germaine in Segal Centre's Belles Soeurs: The Musical and original Beulah in Come From Away on Broadway) as his chief of staff, and Jennifer Villaverde (Stratford's Les Belles Soeurs) as his press secretary.

The creative team led by Director Lisa Rubin also includes set design by Eo Sharp, costume design by Louise Bourret, lighting design by Sonoyo Nishikawa (Original Lighting Designer of POTUS on Broadway), and original music by Composer Christian Thomas.

The run of POTUS features two audio-described performances scheduled for Sunday, May 26, 2024 and one ASL-interpreted performance on Saturday, June 1, 2024. The audio-described performances are preceded by a Tactile Visit (or Touch Tour), a guided hands-on exploration of the set and costumes providing descriptive information about the elements of the play, for the visually impaired. The Segal Centre is committed to providing accessibility tools and resources, such as Braille bar menus and visual stories, to enhance the theatregoing experience for all patrons.

Tickets are on sale now at 514-739-7944 or at www.segalcentre.org.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

Play Broadway Games