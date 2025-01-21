HAMLET Comes to Danse Danse Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following their collaboration on Frame by Frame in 2018, inspired by the work of animation filmmaker Norman McLaren, theater maker and director Robert Lepage and principal dancer and choreographer Guillaume Côté now tackle a monument of literature : Hamlet, Prince of Denmark. Presented by Danse Danse, the show runs from February 13 to 22, 2025 at Théâtre Maisonneuve, Place des Arts.

Shakespeare's legendary play, renowned for its tormented hero, is given a new life through a purely dance-based interpretation and an audacious fusion of modernity and tradition. Movement replaces words to create an extraordinary emotional and visual experience. Guillaume Côté, who plays Hamlet, and a cast of nine virtuoso performers - from 20 to 70 years old, and from classical to urban dance backgrounds - revisit this universal drama through a minimalist scenography and John Gzowski's music. In this multimedia dance-theater show, the interaction between the dancers allows the audience to follow the story as if it were being told aloud.

Robert Lepage, known for his knowledge of Hamlet, which he has both staged and performed, brings to this creation all the richness of his theatrical expertise. His unique vision combines with the choreographic ingenuity of Guillaume Côté. The founder of theater company Ex Machina and the founder of Côté Danse form a winning duo, making this new interpretation accessible to dance lovers and Shakespeare enthusiasts alike.

