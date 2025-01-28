Ennio Morricone Will Be Honored in MUSIC AT THE MOVIES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The FILMharmonique Orchestra will return to the stage with a new edition of its popular series, Music at the Movies. This year, the orchestra pays tribute to the musical genius of Ennio Morricone, the legendary composer whose works are ingrained in the history of cinema.

After three performances at the Maison symphonique in Montreal on February 7 and 8, the orchestra will continue its tour with two concerts at the Palais Montcalm in Quebec City on February 9, before concluding the series with a performance at Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto on February 14. An unforgettable sonic journey through the greatest compositions of the Italian master.

Under the baton of the talented Maestro Francis Choinière, the orchestra and its choir will perform the most iconic works of the Italian composer: from the poignant melodies of The Mission to the unforgettable themes of The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, not to mention the moving romance of Cinema Paradiso.

Ennio Morricone, composer and conductor, is a pivotal figure in film music. With over 500 scores for film and television, he left an indelible mark with his unforgettable melodies. He is particularly renowned for his collaborations with director Sergio Leone in the spaghetti western genre, which he revolutionized with innovative and memorable scores for films like Once Upon a Time in the West. Winner of an Honorary Oscar in 2007 for his exceptional contribution to cinematic art and an Oscar for Best Original Score for Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight in 2016, Morricone transcended the boundaries between classical and popular music, inspiring generations of composers and filmmakers.

"It's truly a privilege to dedicate an entire concert to the extraordinary work of Ennio Morricone, whose compositions have left an indelible mark on the film industry. His music is timeless, evoking deep emotions to audiences across generations" says Francis Choinière, artistic director of the FILMharmonique Orchestra.

The FILMharmonique Orchestra's Music at the Movies series quickly became a crowd-favourite. Last spring, their tribute to John Williams saw massive success, with 8 sold-out shows across Montreal, Quebec City, Trois-Rivières and Toronto.

Bringing together the majestic sounds of a symphony orchestra and the pure emotion of a choir, this evening invites you to rediscover the masterpieces that have shaped the worlds of music and cinema alike.

Tour Dates

February 7th, 2025 - 7:30 PM - Maison symphonique, Montreal

February 8th, 2025 - 2:00 PM - Maison symphonique, Montreal

February 8th, 2025 - 7:30 PM - Maison symphonique, Montreal

February 9th, 2025 - 2:00 PM - Salle Raoul-Jobin, Quebec City

February 9th, 2025 - 7:00 PM - Salle Raoul-Jobin, Quebec City

February 14th, 2025 - 8:00 PM - Roy Thomson Hall, Toronto

