Danse Danse Announces Young Audience Development Initiative

Danse Danse renews its unique offer of encounters between artists and young people with the Parcours des jeunes créateur-rice-s. Since 2015, the Parcours has aimed to familiarize teenagers with contemporary artistic expression by offering them the opportunity to attend four performances in the program and to complement their experience with a series of activities throughout the school year.

This initiative is made of four shows, accompanied by activities such as workshops, talks with the artists and backstage visits. As the cohesion of the group is strengthened through these various moments of physical, aesthetic and human exploration, the Parcours contributes to the development of the young participants' skills, culminating at the end of the year in the school dance show. The accumulated experience takes shape in the choreographies performed by the students, giving concrete expression to the learning acquired in the months leading up to the final event. A new addition to this year's Parcours is a special ending for the young participants, who each receive a pair of tickets for the final show of the year of Danse Danse. In 2025, it will be Portuguese choreographer Marco da Silva Ferreira's Carcaça : an opportunity to share the dance experience with a friend or family member.

This year, a high school dance class from École secondaire Cavelier-De LaSalle is benefiting from this program, custom-designed by Danse Danse's Education - Inclusion team. The shows targeted by the program are Travis Knights' The Mars Project, presented from January 15 to 18, 2025 at Théâtre Maisonneuve; Sylvain Émard Danse's Les champs magnétiques, presented from January 28 to February 1, 2025 at Cinquième Salle; Compagnie de la Citadelle's Nuit, presented from March 19 to 22, 2025 at Théâtre Maisonneuve; and Marco da Silva Ferreira's Carcaça, presented from April 30 to May 3, 2025 at Théâtre Maisonneuve.

These shows and activities will also bring young people into contact with role models from the artistic world.

About Danse Danse

Danse Danse, an associate presenter at Montreal's Place des Arts, invites you to discover the best of contemporary dance from here and abroad in the heart of the Quartier des spectacles. Since its foundation in 1998, Danse Danse has offered a diversified program, rooted in the 21 stcentury, of new creations and landmark works from the contemporary repertoire. Danse Danse proudly contributes to the international outreach of Montreal, capital of dance and metropolis of movement.

