Dance Concert Comes to Théâtre Maisonneuve as part of the JOAT Festival

The JOAT Festival, coproduced by Danse Danse, will present Groove, a 'dance concert' by Dutch companies The Ruggeds & Ghetto Funk Collective that will bring audiences back to the era of James Brown, Aretha Franklin and Marvin Gaye. The show will be presented on August 31 and September 1 at 7PM at Théâtre Maisonneuve.

The success of Groove, acclaimed at Summer Dance Forever 2023 - the world's biggest street dance festival - is based on the virtuosity of its two producing companies, who continue to influence the global street dance scene. The two Dutch companies, The Ruggeds and Amsterdam's Ghetto Funk Collective, specialize in breaking and funk culture respectively. Particularly acrobatic, The Ruggeds has members who competed at the Paris Olympics. As for Ghetto Funk Collective, they are the trendiest collective of the moment, with a large worldwide following.

Montreal audiences have the privilege of being the first in North America to discover the result of this union between the two creative ensembles. Featuring an octuor of multidisciplinary performers as talented in dance as they are in live music, the show takes us on a journey through the evolution of Funk, Soul, Hip Hop and House.

An energetic show that will captivate music lovers and street dance enthusiasts alike.

