COMPANY to be Presented at McGill's Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society

McGill's Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society has revealed details for Company, the hit musical comedy with a score by Stephen Sondheim and libretto by George Furth. This six-time Tony-winning musical (including Best Musical) is re-imagined by a cast and Production Team composed entirely of McGill students, including Director Anna Brosowsky, and Associate Director Sam Snyders.

Show Synopsis

Venture to New York City on the eve of bachelor Bobby's 35th birthday. Through a series of dinners, drinks, and a wedding with friends and lovers alike, he examines the various sides of married life. One of the first concept musicals, Company's non-linear plot is structured as a series of vignettes showcasing a series of interactions between Bobby and his married friends. With a hilarious book by George Furth, dynamic characters, and one of Stephen Sondheim's most iconic scores, it's no wonder that Company is one of the most successful shows in Broadway history!

About the AUTS

Founded in 2007, the Arts Undergraduate Theatre Society (AUTS) is a student-run group dedicated to bringing quality musical theatre to the McGill student body and Montreal community. Our productions aim to appeal to the general public while challenging our student artists to strengthen their skills accordingly. We are committed to fostering a collaborative and dynamic creative experience for our members.

Performance Information

Performances will be held at Théâtre Plaza (6505 Rue St-Hubert, Beaubien Metro) and begin promptly at 7:00pm. Tickets can be purchased online at autsinfo.ca starting December 13th; $20 for regular tickets, and $12 for student tickets with a valid student ID.

Weekend one: January 25, 26; Weekend two: January 30, 31, February 1.

Please note: Théâtre Plaza is not fully accessible and can only be accessed by staircase.

