WYO PLAY Continues Acting Out Program Through Local Schools

Another season of Acting Out! opened the school year at Woodland Park and Meadowlark Elementary Schools with productions of “The Girl Who Cried Taylor Swift” and “A Tail of Two Doggies.”

Acting Out! is a partnership between WYO PLAY and Sheridan County School District 2 elementary schools centered around nine-week after-school residencies, interactive storytelling and an original performance of a fractured fairytale. Last year, 64 students participated in Acting Out!

Teaching artist Ariana Thurow led the students at Meadowlark in their production of “A Tail of Two Doggies” and teaching artist Robyn Murray led the students at Woodland Park for “The Girl Who Cried Taylor Swift.”

“The stage brings so much more enrichment to a child's life than simply being an outlet for your more dramatically driven child,” Thurow said. “Theater collaboration extends far beyond acting. It is a chance to create, to turn dreams into reality.”

Thurow added that Acting Out! blends the typical components of theater with the empowering art of storytelling. Students create their own play from start to finish, first learning folktales and fairy tales that give them the building blocks to create their own vision.

“As they put together their story, blocking, costumes, props and stage craft they develop creativity, teamwork, focus, poise, patience, spatial awareness, teamwork and a deep sense of accomplishment,” Thurow said. “By the final performance for parents they have a toolbox of life skills and memories that will last them a lifetime.”

The program will continue later this school year at Coffeen and Highland Park Elementary Schools, led by Kristine Gaskill, and at Sagebrush Elementary School with Murray.

To learn more about Acting Out!, contact the after-school program coordinator at your child’s elementary school or contact Grace Cannon-Wallace at gcannon@wyotheater.com.

WYO PLAY is an education initiative of the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. It is a dynamic series of educational programs aimed at all age groups in creative, collaborative and playful artmaking. ‘PLAY’ stands for Place-based Performances, Life-long Learning, Accessibility for All, and Youthfulness!

For additional information about the program, see wyotheater.com.

