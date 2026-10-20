THE WIZ to Open Alberta Bair Theater's 26-27 Broadway Series
The Alberta Bair Theater in Billings will launch its Broadway series with the reimagined musical.
The Broadway series will begin in just 3 weeks at Alberta Bair Theater with THE WIZ! Tickets are on sale now for this performance on Monday, November 9, at 7:30 PM.
The Tony Award-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is back. THE WIZ returns 'home' to stages across America in an all-new tour, direct from Broadway.
The Baltimore Sun raves 'Powerhouse performances. Stunning choreography. Visionary sets' and the Chicago Sun-Times proclaims THE WIZ is 'An eye-popping and high-intensity revival!'
This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway—from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy's journey to find her place in a contemporary world.
Everybody rejoice--this dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road!
Tickets are on sale now at the Box Office, 2801 3rd Ave. N., by phone at 406.256.6052, and online. The ABT Box Office is open 10 AM to 5 PM Monday through Friday, 10 AM Saturday on event days only, and two hours prior to Sunday events.
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