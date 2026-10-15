A CELTIC CHRISTMAS to Visit Montana with World Champion Dancers
The production will perform at Mother Lode Theatre and Emerson Center for the Arts & Culture in Bozeman.
A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland, featuring turns by a star-studded roster of World Champion Irish dancers including stars of Riverdance and Lord of the Dance, will perform at Mother Lode Theatre on Friday, November 13, 2026 at 7:30pm and at Emerson Center for the Arts & Culture on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 7:30pm, as part of its international tour. A follow-up to the company's worldwide hit A Taste of Ireland, this yuletide extravaganza offers a memorable blend of storytelling, live music, breathtaking dancing, and Irish warmth that invites all ages to join in the spirit of “Nollaig Shona” (Happy Christmas).
A Taste of Ireland returns for this holiday tour fresh from triumphs in London's West End, where its production EIREANN earned five stars from critics, and last season's hit run of A Celtic Christmas in New York, which also garnered five stars. In A Celtic Christmas, the curtain rises on a cozy Irish pub at Christmas, where a band strikes up and from the first pint, the audience becomes part of the party. The dance floor explodes as World Champion dancers tear through reels and jigs with an all-star ensemble that “taps with thunderous precision,” offering up a joyful production that “brims with music and mirth” (Theater Pizzazz). Live tap battles ensue, crooners give voice to the great Irish pub ballads, and lighthearted comedy gives way to an Irish sing-along that turns a theatre full of strangers into one enormous Christmas revel. At the heart of this festive treat is a love story between a humble lad from Tyrone and a spirited young woman from a wealthy Athenry family, whose chance meeting under the mistletoe turns into a star-crossed romance beset by trials. All ends well during a lavish Christmas ball, where the lovers reunite in a dramatic finale that captures the joy of the holiday season.
The cast features World Champions Mary Conway and Clara Sheppard and six-time World Champion Barry Teague, alongside a full company of champion Irish dancers, singers, and a live band. (NOTE: Casting subject to change.)
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