Stella Heath & THE BILLIE HOLIDAY PROJECT to Open at Lakewood Cultural Center

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Stella Heath and The Billie Holiday Project will bring Lady Day's music to life for an evening of classic jazz on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m., as part of the Lakewood Cultural Center Presents series.

The show transports audiences to the golden era of jazz, when Billie Holiday's voice shaped the sound of a generation and improvisation lit up the room. With a standout band behind her, bandleader Stella Heath captures Lady Day's spirit with grace and flair, delivering a night of swing and storytelling that evokes the lush, brassy sound of the big-band era and feels timeless, electrifying and unforgettable.

Speaking about her approach to interpreting Holiday's music, Heath notes, 'My objective, from the beginning, was never to imitate Billie, but to honor her. It is important to me to stay true to myself and how I sing.'

That authenticity has not gone unnoticed. Paris Move reported, 'For a debut (album), this stands out. Heath isn't just interpreting; she's doing it with her own sense of direction. She treats these songs with respect but doesn't let that respect stop her from making them her own. If this is where she's starting, it's worth paying attention to whatever she does next.'

Lakewood Cultural Center is located at Wadsworth and West Alameda, just 15 minutes from downtown Denver, with free surface and garage parking. Pair a performance with dinner at a favorite Belmar, Downtown Lakewood restaurant for an evening out.

For tickets, visit the Lakewood Cultural Center Box Office at 480 S. Allison Parkway, call 303-987-7845 or go to LakewoodCO.gov/LCCPresents.

The Lakewood Cultural Center Presents 2026–27 season is supported by the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD), Colorado Creative Industries (CCI), Creative West and National Endowment for the Arts (NEA).

Event Details

Stella Heath & The Billie Holiday Project

An evening of jazz honoring Billie Holiday.

Saturday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets $36 - $71

303-987-7845 or go to LakewoodCO.gov/LCCPresents

Lakewood Cultural Center, 480 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood, Co 80226

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