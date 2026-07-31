THE GUYS Fundraiser to Benefit Missoula Firefighters on 9/11 Anniversary

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A special two-night presentation of The Guys will take place Thursday, September 10th and Friday, September 11th at 7:30PM. The Guys is a powerful two-person, one-act staged reading based on a true story. In the wake of that horrible day in 2001, New York City fire captain Nick has the impossible task of writing the eulogies for most of his men. Overwhelmed by his grief, he enlists the help of a former journalist named Joan. United through tragedy, two people who otherwise would never have met explore loss, hope, connection, and the importance of every person's story. There is also a 2002 film version of this story starring Sigourney Weaver and Anthony LaPaglia, though it has many differences from the play.

The Guys was written by former journalist, Anne Nelson in late 2001. The role of Nick will be played by real-life Missoula firefighter Bill Bennett; a Captain in the Operations Division of the Missoula City Fire Department in his 28th year with the MFD. Bennett said 'I wanted to be in this show to honor the 25th anniversary of 9/11 and the memory of those lost that day. Being a part of it also honors the sacrifices of our current and former military service members.' Joan will be played by Sarah Walker Thornton, an Actor's Equity union member and former New Yorker. MCT wishes to express gratitude to the Performers' Unions: Actors' Equity Association, American Guild of Musical Artists, American Guild of Variety Artists and SAG-AFTRA through Theatre Authority, Inc. for their cooperation in permitting the Artist to appear in this program. Thornton shared that 'It's hard to believe it has been 25 years... I am profoundly honored to share this true story of compassion, connection, and healing that is a tribute to those who exhibited the greatest courage and dedication to their fellow man in the face of all the darkness of that day and the days that followed. To be teaming up with Captain Bill and supporting our local fire departments makes it even more special and impactful. I am forever grateful for all the first responders who truly exhibit the brightest light of humanity in all our communities.'

The Guys will be directed by Mike Morelli, MCT Executive Director, who has the task of bringing this emotionally-charged, yet intimate story to life on the stage. The play is set in a living room in New York City. Morelli said he 'Couldn't be happier to be working with Bill Bennett, a Captain with the Missoula Fire Department and Sarah Walker Thornton, an accomplished actor, MCT employee, and a former New Yorker. Both bring a commitment, realism, and heart to the show that enables Anne Nelson's compelling script to shine.'

The Missoula Firefighters Local 271 and its charitable arm, Missoula Firefighters Benevolent Association (MFBA), are proud to collaborate with the Missoula Children's Theatre on this fundraiser, with a portion of the proceeds going to the MFBA.

This play is a prelude to MCT's Community Series opening production of Come From Away, October 8-18th which recounts stories from 9/11 when 38 passenger planes bound for the United States were diverted to Gander, Newfoundland Canada for nearly a week when the FAA shut down the airways. MCT chose both projects to commemorate the 25th anniversary of September 11, 2001.

The Guys will perform without intermission and run approximately 70 minutes beginning at 7:30PM on Thursday, September 10th and Friday, September 11th. It is rated PG and tickets go on sale Monday, August 3rd at NOON. They are available online, (406) 728-7529 or Noon-5PM at MCT. All seats are reserved. You may visit the Content Advisory here to get more information.

The Missoula Children's Theatre is committed to providing an enjoyable, entertaining and respectful environment for everyone who wishes to participate, at auditions and performances—onstage, behind the scenes and in the audience. We strive for artistic excellence when casting the shows with actors who are best suited to perform the available roles. The listing of available ages and/or other specifications are determined by the source material, which MCT is contractually required to follow.

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