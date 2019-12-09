BroadwayWorld Montana Awards Update: OKLAHOMA! - Bigfork Summer Playhouse Leads Best Musical!

There's just a few weeks left to make your voice heard and submit your votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Montana Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Montana:

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)

Kaleb Jenkins - OKLAHOMA! - Bigfork Summer Playhouse 53%

Tanner Scot - THE WEDDING SINGER - Bigfork Summer Playhouse 38%

Joey Carroll - OKLAHOMA! - Bigfork Summer Playhouse 9%

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Will Menden - WILLY WONKA JR. - Grandstreet Theatre 100%

Best Actor in a Play (professional)

Claire McGinty - STUPID F-ING BIRD - The Verge Theater 36%

Ty Fanning - JULIUS CAESAR - Montana Shakespeare in the Schools 25%

Steve Peebles - MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Montana Shakespeare in the Parks 18%

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)

Katelynn Fahrer - THE WEDDING SINGER - Bigfork Summer Playhouse 55%

Nicole Cordle - OKLAHOMA! - Bigfork Summer Playhouse 40%

Casey Levy - FROZEN - St. James Theatre 3%

Best Musical (non-professional)

FOOTLOOSE - Grandstreet Theatre 73%

WILD WEST SPECTACULAR - Cody Theatre, Cody Wyoming 27%

Best Musical (professional)

OKLAHOMA! - Bigfork Summer Playhouse 43%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Bigfork Summer Playhouse 37%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Bigfork Summer Playhouse 14%

Best Play (professional)

NOISES OFF - Montana Shakespeare in the Parks (black box series) 35%

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Montana Shakespeare in the Parks 23%

HENRY IV PT 1 - Montana Shakespeare in the Parks 19%

Best Touring Show

LES MISÉRABLES - Don't remember 31%

HENRY IV PT 1 - Montana Shakespeare in the Parks 27%

BROAD COMEDY - Broad Comedy ACLU MT Tour 19%

Theater of the Year

Bigfork Summer Playhouse 92%

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks 6%

Grandstreet Theatre 2%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





Related Articles