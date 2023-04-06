Video: Watch a Sneak Peek of HAMLET at the Guthrie Theater

The Guthrie Theater is presenting Hamlet by William Shakespeare, directed by Joseph Haj, April 8 - May 21, 2023, on the Wurtele Thrust Stage. Single tickets start at $20 for preview performances (April 8-13). All other performances range from $31 to $80. Single and group tickets are on sale now through the Box Office at 612.377.2224 (single), 1.877.447.8243 (toll-free), 612.225.6244 (group) or online at Click Here. Accessibility services (ASL-interpreted, audio-described, open-captioned and relaxed performances) are available on select dates.

Get a first look at footage below!

In Hamlet, the young prince of Denmark returns home to mourn his father's death and begrudgingly attend the wedding of his mother, Queen Gertrude, to his uncle Claudius, who has all too willingly taken his brother's throne. When the former king's ghost appears and cries murder, Hamlet's grief turns to obsessive revenge as he seeks to uncover evidence and unmask Claudius. Tension builds and plots spiral out of control, leading to a deadly final showdown.

The cast of Hamlet features Michael Braugher (Guthrie: debut) as Hamlet, Dustin Bronson (Guthrie: To Kill a Mockingbird, Juno and the Paycock) as Guildenstern/Fortinbras/Barnardo, John Catron (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, Romeo and Juliet, Sense and Sensibility) as Claudius/Lucianus, Grayson DeJesus (Guthrie: The Glass Menagerie) as Laertes, Ray Dooley (Guthrie: debut) as Polonius/Gravedigger, Lamar Jefferson (Guthrie: Blues for an Alabama Sky, The Tempest, A Christmas Carol) as Rosencrantz/Marcellus, Daniel Petzold (Guthrie: Sally & Tom) as Horatio, James Rodríguez (Guthrie: debut) as Voltemand/Francisco/Priest/Prologue, David Whalen (Guthrie: King Lear) as Ghost/Gravedigger/Player King, Anya Whelan-Smith (Guthrie: debut) as Ophelia, Regina Marie Williams (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, The Tempest, Guys and Dolls) as Gertrude/Player Queen and Max Wojtanowicz (Guthrie: As You Like It, Sunday in the Park With George) as Osric.

The creative team for Hamlet includes Joseph Haj (Director), Jan Chambers (Scenic Designer), Trevor Bowen (Costume Designer), Robert Wierzel (Lighting Designer), Darron L West (Sound Designer), Francesca Talenti (Projection Designer), Jack Herrick (Composer/Musician), Carla Steen (Resident Dramaturg), Rebecca Clark Carey (Vocal Coach), Casey Kaleba (Fight Director), Alli St. John (Intimacy), Denise Prosek (Music Consultant), Jennifer Liestman (Resident Casting Director), Tree O'Halloran (Stage Manager), Olivia Louise Tree Plath (Assistant Stage Manager), Willie E. Jones (Assistant Director) and McCorkle Casting, Ltd. (NYC Casting Consultant).