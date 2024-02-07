Video: Watch Scenes from STONES IN HIS POCKETS at Theater Latté Da

Stones in His Pockets runs through February 25, 2024.
Watch the official trailer for STONES IN HIS POCKETS running through February 25 at The Ritz.
A rural Irish village is turned upside down by the arrival of an American film crew. When Charlie and Jake are cast as extras in the movie, they discover that Hollywood’s romanticized Ireland stands in stark contrast to the reality of their daily lives. This Olivier Award-winning comedy is a rollicking, poignant tale brought to life by two actors portraying a colorful cast of over a dozen. Starring Tom Reed and Reed Sigmund.
Video by PLQ Productions
