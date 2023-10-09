Video: Actor Lukas Haas Sends Message To Cast Of World Premiere MORRIS MICKLEWHITE AND THE TANGERINE DRESS

Actor Lukas Haas played real-life astronaut Michael Collins in the 2018 film 'First Man.' He sent a video message to the cast of ‘Morris.' 

By: Oct. 09, 2023

Actor Lukas Haas (Inception) sent a video message to the cast of CTC's World Premiere Morris Micklewhite and the Tangerine Dress.
 

 

In 'Morris Micklewhite and the Tangerine Dress,' Morris loves pretending to be an astronaut. 

 

Lukas' acting career has spanned over four decades. He first became widely known in 1985 when he starred opposite Harrison Ford in the film ‘Witness.' He notably portrayed Ryan White in 1989's ‘The Ryan White Story,' and has appeared in more than 50 feature films and multiple television shows and stage productions. Other prominent credits include the films ‘Mars Attacks!,' ‘Inception,' and ‘The Revenant.' 

 

Learn more about 'Morris Micklewhite and the Tangerine Dress' at childrenstheatre.org/morris.

 



