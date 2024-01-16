VIDEO: Get a First Look at Guthrie Theater's ART

Get a first look at Guthrie Theatre's Art. In this witty satire, an abstract piece of modern art unexpectedly creates tension among three friends, putting their long-held relationships to the test. Previews for ‘Art' begin Saturday, December 16 on the McGuire Proscenium Stage. The show opens on Friday, December 22, 2023, and will play through Sunday, January 28, 2024.

Single and group tickets are now on sale through the Box Office or online at guthrietheater.org. Accessibility services (ASL-interpreted, audio-described and open-captioned performances) are also available on select dates.

‘Art' won the 1997 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and 1998 Tony Award for Best Play. The play has been produced in 45 countries and translated into over 30 languages. The Guthrie produced Yasmina Reza's God of Carnage in 2011 and held a celebration of Translator Christopher Hampton's work in 2012 that included productions of three of his plays: Appomattox, Tales From Hollywood and Embers.

Set in Paris, ‘Art' begins when Serge purchases a piece of modern art he's eager to show off: an unframed white canvas with barely-there white diagonal lines. When his close friend Marc regards the modern painting with ridicule, Serge is deeply insulted. Their mutual friend Yvan tries to keep the peace but becomes entangled in their disagreement, which launches hours of heated discussion and leads the three men to wonder why they're even friends in the first place. This Tony Award-winning satire crackles with comedic energy and invites the audience to contemplate existential questions about life, friendship and what happens when the opinions and worldviews of people we love clash with our own.

The cast of ‘Art' includes Robert O. Berdahl (Guthrie: Cyrano de Bergerac, Guys and Dolls, A Christmas Carol) as Serge, Patrick Sabongui (Guthrie: debut) as Marc and Max Wojtanowicz (Guthrie: Into the Woods, Hamlet, As You Like It) as Yvan.







