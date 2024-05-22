Trademark Theater Hosts First 'In The Works' Showcase

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TRADEMARK THEATER will end its 2023-2024 season with a collection of scenes from its new works commissions, featuring key scenes of original work from Keith Hovis, Eric Sharp, Artistic Director Tyler Michaels King, and Associate Artistic Director Tyler Mills.

“The showcase is a perfect example of one of our company's taglines: New Works for a New Generation,” remarks Artistic Director Tyler Michaels King, who has curated this In The Works showcase. “It can be years before commissioned artists get the chance to share what they are working on with a live audience. One of our interests with this project was to give our new works enthusiasts a behind-the-scenes look at several of our new plays as our artists are still conceptualizing and tinkering with big ideas. With In The Works, we wanted to show people what our nascent projects might look, sound, or feel like. The adventurous patrons who join us that evening will get the payoff of knowing where an eventual world premiere started and how much, or how little, it's changed.”

This casual evening will present four 15-20 minute cuttings of new plays in development at TRADEMARKTHEATER. A mixture of songs, scenes, staging ideas, and visuals, The In The Works showcase gives audiences a peek behind the curtain of several new works while hearing directly from the playwrights, composers, and creators themselves about the creative process as they've developed their plays over the past year. The presentation will conclude with a post-event meet and greet with the artists.

Presented at GREMLIN THEATRE, one night only: Thursday, June 27th at 7:00 p.m.

FEATURING SCENES FROM…

Ostentatious Outlaws of Neehai Valley, by Keith Hovis

Set in a Wild West from some alternative reality, Ostentatious Outlaws of Neehai Valley is an absurd satire of the ever-present friction between religion and queerness.

The Fox Sister and Other Guilty Parties, by Eric Sharp

She did it. She killed her father/She didn't. She has no father. Adopted at 6 months, and more recently convicted of murder, Paula has 48 hrs to set the record straight.

The Picture of Dorian Gray, by Tyler Michaels King

Reimagined in epic scale using projections, film, and digital scenery, this classic and darkly twisted morality play is given vibrant new life.

Work Shift, by Tyler Mills

Going to work can be ludicrous; it can also be liberating. A play inspired by ideas like Bargaining for the Common Good and the Chicago Teachers' Union.

