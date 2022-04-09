Third Coast Percussion Joins Forces with Movement Art Is

Third Coast Percussion joins forces with the groundbreaking choreography of Movement Art Is for an intimate, evening-length program that explores the duality of human nature. At once intensely personal and fiercely virtuosic, two disparate styles of street dance blend seamlessly with new music by Jlin and Tyondai Braxton, as well as Third Coast Percussion's critically-acclaimed arrangements of Philip Glass's Aguas da Amazonia.

Choreographers Lil Buck and Jon Boogz and the Grammy Award-winning percussion ensemble created Metamorphosis almost entirely during the COVID-19 pandemic. This very personal work illustrates emotional growth with themes that are universal but are particular to the experience of young Black men growing up in America today. Preview Metamorphosis on YouTube.

Third Coast Percussion with Movement Art Is combine for a performance on Saturday, April 30th at 7:30 pm in-person at Northrop on the Carlson Family Stage.



ABOUT THIRD COAST PERCUSSION

Third Coast Percussion is a GRAMMY® Award-winning Chicago-based percussion quartet. For over fifteen years, the ensemble has created exciting and unexpected performances that constantly redefine the classical music experience. The ensemble has been praised for "commandingly elegant" (The New York Times) performances, the "rare power" (Washington Post) of their recordings, and "an inspirational sense of fun and curiosity" (Star Tribune). Third Coast Percussion maintains a busy tour schedule, with past performances in 38 of the 50 states and Washington, DC, plus international tour dates across four continents.

ABOUT MOVEMENT ART IS

Movement Art Is, co-founded by Jon Boogz and Lil Buck, is an organization that uses movement artistry to inspire and change the world while elevating the artistic, educational, and social impact of dance. Through movement art films, workshops, performances, and exhibitions, MAI is resetting the spectrum of what dance is. The duo recently choreographed for Hubbard Street Dance Chicago with music composed by Dev Hynes (aka Blood Orange) performed by Third Coast Percussion, and is currently touring a new full length show Love Heals All Wounds.

Tickets are on sale now. To order tickets, visit northrop.umn.edu or call 612-624-2345 Mon-Fri 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Many discounts are available.

Photo Credits: Wisconsin Union Theater, Mead Witter Foundation Concert Hall at the Hamel Music Center.