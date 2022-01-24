Theatre Pro Rata to Present ORLANDO by Sarah Ruhl

Theatre Pro Rata is producing Orlando by Sarah Ruhl at The Crane Theater this spring under the direction of Carin Bratlie Wethern. Ruhl's theatrical adaptation of Virginia Woolf's novel premiered in New York City in 2010 and artfully plays with the attributes of gender, sexuality, identity, and freedom in both blithe and earnest ways.

Orlando by Virginia Woolf, adapted by Sarah Ruhl

Opening: Saturday, March 12 @ 7:30 p.m.

Closing: Sunday, March 27 @ 3:00 p.m.

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays @ 7:30 p.m.

Pay What You Can (min. $5) on Monday, March 14 @ 7:30 p.m.

* A detailed performance schedule is included at the bottom of this message *

Tickets for all Theatre Pro Rata productions are $16 - $61 (sliding scale) and must be purchased in advance:

theatreprorata.org/box-office/

Playing at The Crane Theater:

2303 Kennedy Street NE | Minneapolis, MN 55413

Directions, parking, and public transportation options information: www.cranetheater.com/venue/location

COVID-19 Protocols:

Theatre Pro Rata requires photo ID and Proof of Full Vaccination or a negative Covid test within 72 hours for all audience members, staff, and artists. Proof of Full Vaccination can be your vaccination card, a photo of your vaccination card, or a digital record of your vaccination on a smart phone app.

* More information about Theatre Pro Rata's COVID safety protocols is posted online *

ABOUT THE PLAY

In a magical dream of history, Orlando lives from Renaissance England to the twentieth century. His life begins as a beautiful and charismatic nobleman, a favorite of Queen Elizabeth, and the lover of a Russian princess. Heartbreak and a hunger for adventure and poetry lead Orlando to Constantinople where a night of debauchery sparks a transformation: Orlando becomes a woman and continues her adventures through several more centuries of challenges and passions. Virginia Woolf penned her novel in celebration of her friend and contemporary Vita Sackville-West who was a prolific writer and a notorious lover. Sarah Ruhl's adaptation is sexy and surprising, blithe and earnest as it artfully plays with the attributes of gender, sexuality, identity, and freedom.

"Orlando is a fanciful journey of self-discovery; it is magical at every turn. Virginia Woolf's story which was first published in 1928 has proven timeless because the search for love is universal, and a story of transformation feels particularly compelling right now," says Carin Bratlie Wethern, Theatre Pro Rata's Artistic Director who is directing this production. "I'm thrilled to dig into this script with these artists because they are each so well suited to its whimsy and silliness. It will be the perfect thing to get us through the tail end of a Minnesota winter and the transition into the promise of another spring!"

Theatre Pro Rata had initially planned to produce Orlando in March of 2021 but the production was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We are excited to be back in The Crane Theater again after our successful run of Top Girls in November," says Bratlie Wethern. "Thanks to the hard work of our Board, Company, Cast, and Production Team we were able to create a safe and enjoyable experience for our artists and audiences. We are taking what we have learned so far, and staying attuned to updates and recommendations from the CDC and the WHO in order to continue to produce our work in the safest way possible." More information about Theatre Pro Rata's health and safety policies for artists and audiences is posted at https://www.theatreprorata.org/tpr-policies/

Orlando, by Virginia Woolf, adapted by Sarah Ruhl, is directed by Carin Bratlie Wethern* (she/her), with scenic design by MJ Leffler (they/them), costume design by Mandi Johnson (she/her/they/them), lighting design by Emmet Kowler (he/him), sound design by Jake Davis* (he/him), properties design by Rachel Krieger (she/her), dialect coaching by Keely Wolter (she/her), dramaturgy by Gina Musto (she/they), and stage management by Clara Costello* (she/her). The play features Courtney Stirn (they/them/theirs) playing Orlando, Amber Bjork (she/her) playing Sasha, and the chorus played by Ankita Ashrit (she/her), Rachel Flynn* (she/her), Nissa Nordland Morgan* (she/her), Michael Quadrozzi* (he/him), Emily Rosenberg (they/them), and Andrew Troth* (he/him). The production will also utilize the services of Shira Helena Gitlin (they/them/theirs) as a Gender Consultant.

*Indicates a member of the Theatre Pro Rata company.

Photo credit: Alex Wohlhueter