Theater Latte Da Announces NEXT Generation Commission Applications

The $20,000 commission supports the creation and development of new musical theatre.

By: Oct. 19, 2023

Theater Latté Da today announces it is accepting applications through January 15th for its NEXT Generation Commission, an opportunity for BIPOC and women artists that supports the creation and development of new musical theater projects.

In addition to the $20,000 commission awarded to the individual artist or creative team, the project will receive creative and developmental support over an 18-month period, including two developmental workshops totaling a minimum of 50 hours.  

“It's clear to us that if it is our goal to create musical theater that is reflective of our communities, we need to create more pathways for BIPOC artists and women artists,” shares Director of New Work, Elissa Adams . “The NEXT Generation Commission is designed to seek out those voices and provide them with the support necessary for their talents to be recognized and nurtured and their stories to be told.” 

The NEXT Generation Commission builds on Theater Latté Da's celebrated commitment to nurturing new work. 

Since its founding in 1998 by Artistic Director, Peter Rothstein and Music Director, Denise Prosek, creating and premiering new work has been a part of Theater Latté Da's DNA. Theater Latté Da has premiered 14 new musicals and 12 area premieres. Each has garnered critical acclaim and earned its artists and TLD a host of awards, including: the 2019 Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience awarded to the Off-Broadway production of its original production All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914. It also supports the development of new musical theatre through its annual NEXT Festival. New musicals supported in the NEXT Festival include: ; Goddess by Saheem Ali, Jocelyn Bioh and Michael Thurber (NEXT 2017), Gun and Powder by Angelica Cheri and Ross Baum (NEXT 2018) and  Scotland, PA by Adam Gwon and Michael Mitnick (NEXT 2022).

Artists interested in applying for the NEXT Generation Commission should visit Click Here for complete submission details. The application deadline is January 15, 2024. 

Theater Latté Da is an award-winning Twin Cities musical theater company that combines music and story to illuminate the breadth and depth of the human experience. The company seeks to create new connections between story, music, artist, and audience by exploring and expanding the art of musical theater. Click Here




