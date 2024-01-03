Theater Latté Da Announces Rehearsals Are In Progress For STONES IN HIS POCKETS

Theater Latté Da (Justin Lucero, Artistic Director; Elisa Spencer-Kaplan, Managing Director) announces that rehearsals are now underway for STONES IN HIS POCKETS, an Olivier Award-winning comedy running January 24, 2024 through February 25, 2024 at the Ritz Theater (345 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis).

A rural Irish village is turned upside down by the arrival of an American film crew. When Charlie and Jake are cast as extras in the movie, they discover that Hollywood's romanticized Ireland stands in stark contrast to the reality of their daily lives. This rollicking, poignant tale is brought to life by two actors portraying a colorful cast of dozens.

Written by Marie Jones and first staged in Belfast on June 3, 1999 at the Lyric Theatre, STONES IN HIS POCKETS is a tour de force tragi-comedy brought to life by two actors inhabiting 15 roles between them. A satirical take on Hollywood and its impact on the small town lives that have to adjust to its presence, this production will take the audience on a journey of acceptance, what it means to belong, and how we adjust our lives to ever changing landscapes.

Marcela Lorca leads the cast and creative crew of STONES IN HIS POCKETS at The Ritz for her first production with Theater Latté Da. “For me, the strength of STONES IN HIS POCKETS lies in the heart of the people who live in a small Irish town —- the intertwined relationships, the sense of belonging and the highly theatrical delivery where two actors bring to life 15 characters, and the shooting of a film,” says the longtime Twin Cities director. “I'm excited to work with Jason Hansen and Theater Latté Da to infuse the world of this play with gorgeous music that amplifies the cultural context, and the sense of fun and adventure the play brings.”

Marcela Lorca joins Theater Latté Da as its third guest director of its 26th season. Lorca is best known as the Artistic Director of Ten Thousand Things Theater. She also has choreographed over 20 plays for The Guthrie Theater, and teaches Lorca Movement at the University of Minnesota/Guthrie Theater BFA Actor Training program. She has taught at New York University, Juilliard Drama School, the London International School of Performing Arts, US conferences and the Guthrie Experience for Actors in Training.

STONES IN HIS POCKETS will run January 24, 2024 through February 25, 2024 at the Ritz Theater in Northeast Minneapolis. Opening Night is Saturday, January 27, 2024. Single tickets start at $35. Group, student and other discounts are available. Tickets are on sale now through the box office at 612.339.3003 or online at Latteda.org. Post-show discussions and access services (ASL/AD and Open Caption performances) are available on select dates.

"As a company with a mission to make 'theater musically,' I'm thrilled to have inherited a season that includes this renowned play by Marie Jones. And that we get to add a new layer to the piece by way of original compositions (by our very own Jason Hansen) performed live on stage."says Justin Lucero, Theater Latté Da's Artistic Director. "I'm especially looking forward to our audience's responses to the hyper-theatrical, immersive and emotional world created by this stellar team led by the ultra-talented Marcela Lorca."

The virtuosic cast of STONES IN HIS POCKETS features Tom Reed as Charlie Conlon (TLD Debut), and Reed Sigmund as Jake Quinn (Hello, Dolly!, Chicago, Once). Understudy roles will be played by Damian Leverett and Adam Qualls, respectively.

The creative team and production staff includes Marcela Lorca (Director), Jason Hansen (Music Director, Compositions), , Ben Olsen (Scenic Designer), Sarah Bahr (Costume Designer), Kathy Maxwell (Projections Designer), Peter Morrow (Sound Designer), Marcus Dilliard (Lighting Designer), Abbee Warmboe (Properties Designer), Emma Gustafson (Hair & Makeup Designer), Jill Walmsley Zager (Dialect Coach), Shelby Reddig (Stage Manager) and Kyla Finn (Assistant Stage Manager).

Celebrating its 26th year in the 2023-2024 season, Theater Latté Da is an award-winning Twin Cities musical theater company that combines music and story to illuminate the breadth and depth of the human experience. The company seeks to create new and impactful connections among story, music, artist, and audience by exploring and expanding the art of musical theater.