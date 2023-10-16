Theater Latté Da Announces Cast of CHRISTMAS AT THE LOCAL

Theater Latté Da announces the returning cast of CHRISTMAS AT THE LOCAL, an original holiday production running November 21, 2023 through December 31, 2023 at the Ritz Theater (345 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis) following a nearly sold-out run in 2022.

A group of locals gather to raise a glass and play a tune, calling forth the spirit of the holidays as part of a piece featuring Dylan Thomas' beloved story A Child's Christmas in Wales, about his snow-filled, boyhood memories, with music by Welsh composers Cerys Matthews and Mason Neely. Christmas at the Local also highlights “The Longing for Amazing Peace,” with lyrics by Dr. Maya Angelou, set to music by Twin Cities singer-songwriter Chastity Brown.

Developed as part of the 2019 NEXT Festival, a key component of Theater Latté Da's new works program, Christmas at the Local features a cast of Twin Cities and Latté Da favorite actors including Joy Dolo as the narrator, and an ensemble of actor-singer-instrumentalists including Phinehas Bynum, Spencer Chandler, Bradley Greenwald, Jason Hansen, Elizabeth Reese, Matt Riehle, Quinn Shadko and understudy Erin Nicole Farsté. This production is co-created by Larissa Kokernot and former Theater Latté Da Artistic Director and Co-Founder, Peter Rothstein. The 2023 production reconvenes the complete original cast, directed by Larissa Kokernot. Music direction and orchestrations are by Jason Hansen.

“It fills me with such joy to think of returning to the world and the people of The Local for another holiday season," says director Larissa Kokernot. “Last year we worked to create a space for gathering — a space of music and memory, stories and rituals — which is something I believe we all long for over the holidays. We were all bowled over by the response from audiences last year. Clearly the spirit of coming together and sharing traditions struck a chord for many. Here's to another year of Christmas at the Local!”

On a cold winter's night, a group of locals gather to raise a glass and play a tune, calling forth the spirit of the holidays through story and song. Voices blend, memories are rekindled, and a bit of mystery hangs in the air during the return of Theater Latté Da's rollicking celebration of the season.

CHRISTMAS AT THE LOCAL will run November 21, 2023 through December 31, 2023 at the Ritz Theater. Opening night is Friday, November 24, 2023. Single tickets start at $35. Group, student and other discounts are available. Tickets are on sale now through the box office at 612.339.3003 or online at Latteda.org. Post-show discussions and access services (ASL/AD and Open Caption performances) are available on select dates and by request.

“This returning work celebrates our support of female voices like composers Chastity Brown and Cerys Mathews and the great poet, Dr. Maya Angelou, and is a delightful example of Theater Latté Da's signature ability to combine story and song in exciting and unexpected ways,” says Elissa Adams, Associate Artistic Director and Director of New Work.

The returning cast of CHRISTMAS AT THE LOCAL features: Joy Dolo, Narrator (Christmas at the Local, NEXT Festival). Ensemble/Singer-Instrumentalists: Phinehas Bynum (Christmas at the Local, NEXT Festival, All Is Calm, Candide), Spencer Chandler (Christmas at the Local), Bradley Greenwald (Christmas at the Local, NEXT Festival, Steerage Song, Oliver!, C. (also writer), A Little Night Music, Candide, Puttin' On The Ritz, La Boheme and Twelve Angry Men), Jason Hansen (Christmas at the Local, Music Direction - Falsettos, Next to Normal, Merrily We Roll Along—), Elizabeth Reese (Christmas at the Local), Matt Riehle (Christmas at the Loca, lNext to Normal, C., Man of La Mancha, Assassins, Five Points, Once, Puttin' On The Ritz, Twelve Angry Men, NEXT Festival) and Quinn Shadko (Christmas at the Local, NEXT Festival, La Bohème).

The creative team includes Larissa Kokernot (Director), Jason Hansen (Music Director, Orchestrations), Elissa Adams (Dramaturg), Ben Olsen (Scenic Designer), Amber Brown (Costume Designer), C. Andrew Mayer (Sound Designer), Marcus Dilliard (Lighting Designer), Abbee Warmboe (Properties Designer), Shelby Reddig (Stage Manager) and Austin Schoenfelder (Assistant Stage Manager).

Celebrating its 26th year in the 2023-2024 season, Theater Latté Da is an award-winning Twin Cities musical theater company that combines music and story to illuminate the breadth and depth of the human experience. The company seeks to create new and impactful connections among story, music, artist, and audience by exploring and expanding the art of musical theater. www.latteda.org