Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Children's Theatre Company Remains on Pause Despite Loosening Restrictions

Managing director Kim Motes says that it will be a while before they will be able to stage full productions again.

Mar. 14, 2021  
The Children's Theatre Company Remains on Pause Despite Loosening Restrictions

The state of Minnesota is preparing to rollback COVID-19 restrictions, allowing indoor venues to open at 50% capacity, with no more than 250 people, beginning March 15.

However, The Children's Theatre Company may not be able to open right away, KSTP reports.

Managing director Kim Motes says that it will be a while before they will be able to stage full productions again.

"We need to be in an environment where our actors can sing, can dance, can act on stage and what we now know about COVID is it's transmissible through aerosol," she said. "We need our actors to be able to express and for our backstage crews to be in close quarters together."

Additionally, it doesn't work financially for the company to produce performances at this time, as the majority of its revenue comes from ticket sales.

"It costs a lot for us to do live performances and to have the numbers of people that we have producing the shows that we produce and so that ticket revenue is critically important, so we need to be at 100% capacity in order to really be able to bring our full productions to life," Motes said.

Read more on KSTP.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Face mask
Stage Manager Hat
Light/Hope T-Shirt

Related Articles View More Minneapolis / St. Paul Stories
Northrop Presents The State Ballet Of Georgia Online Premiere Photo

Northrop Presents The State Ballet Of Georgia Online Premiere

Tickets On Sale This Friday For ALTON BROWN LIVE-BEYOND THE EATS at State Theatre Photo

Tickets On Sale This Friday For ALTON BROWN LIVE-BEYOND THE EATS at State Theatre

Minnesota Opera Announces Virtual Benefit Concert Photo

Minnesota Opera Announces Virtual Benefit Concert

Stages Theatre Company Announces 2021 Summer Theatre Workshops Photo

Stages Theatre Company Announces 2021 Summer Theatre Workshops


More Hot Stories For You