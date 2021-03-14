The Children's Theatre Company Remains on Pause Despite Loosening Restrictions

The state of Minnesota is preparing to rollback COVID-19 restrictions, allowing indoor venues to open at 50% capacity, with no more than 250 people, beginning March 15.

However, The Children's Theatre Company may not be able to open right away, KSTP reports.

Managing director Kim Motes says that it will be a while before they will be able to stage full productions again.

"We need to be in an environment where our actors can sing, can dance, can act on stage and what we now know about COVID is it's transmissible through aerosol," she said. "We need our actors to be able to express and for our backstage crews to be in close quarters together."

Additionally, it doesn't work financially for the company to produce performances at this time, as the majority of its revenue comes from ticket sales.

"It costs a lot for us to do live performances and to have the numbers of people that we have producing the shows that we produce and so that ticket revenue is critically important, so we need to be at 100% capacity in order to really be able to bring our full productions to life," Motes said.

Read more on KSTP.