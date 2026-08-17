TWELVE KINDS OF ICE Sets Cast and Creative Team for Children's Theatre Company World Premiere

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Children's Theatre Company will present the world premiere of Twelve Kinds of Ice, a new musical based on the book by Ellen Bryan Obed, beginning October 13, 2026, on the Cargill Stage in Minneapolis. Opening night is set for October 16, with performances continuing through November 22.

Featuring a book, music and lyrics by Ben Steinfeld, the production will be directed by CTC Artistic Director Rick Dildine, with music direction by Justin D. Cook.

Katherine Fried will make her CTC debut as Ellen/Young Ellen, opposite John-Michael Zuerlein as Dad. Zuerlein previously appeared with the company as Frog in A Year with Frog and Toad. Anna Schloerb and Neal Beckman will serve as understudies for Ellen/Young Ellen and Dad, respectively.

Twelve Kinds of Ice follows Ellen as she recalls childhood winters and the icy adventures she shared with her father. The story moves from the season's first glaze of ice through the construction of an ice rink and a series of skating shows, hockey games and moonlit solos.

"Twelve Kinds of Ice trusts young audiences with emotional depth in a way that feels both rare and necessary," Dildine said. "It's a story about grief, friendship, and the quiet ways we find our way back to one another."

Steinfeld added, "I couldn't be more thrilled that Twelve Kinds of Ice will have its premiere at CTC. It is the perfect theater for this show, and I'm so grateful that my old friend, Rick Dildine, will be at the helm."

The creative team includes scenic designer Michael McGarty, Costume Designer Sarah Bahr, lighting designer Marcus Dilliard and sound designer Melanie Chen Cole, who recently joined CTC's Core Company. Lori Lundquist serves as stage manager, with Meghan Gaffney as assistant stage manager/stage manager, Austin Schoenfelder as assistant stage manager and Jada B. Smith as stage management fellow.

The musical is the first of two world premieres planned for CTC's 2026–27 season, followed by Princess Kay of the Milky Way in February 2027. Following its Minneapolis engagement, Twelve Kinds of Ice will play Seattle Children's Theatre from January 28–February 14, 2027.

CTC has developed more than 200 new plays and musicals, including A Year with Frog and Toad, which subsequently transferred to Broadway and earned three Tony Award nominations.

Twelve Kinds of Ice runs October 13–November 22 at Children's Theatre Company's Cargill Stage. The production runs one hour without intermission and is recommended for ages 10 and up. Tickets start at $25.

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