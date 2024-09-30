TRIPLE ESPRESSO to be Presented This Holiday Season at the Plymouth Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Triple Espresso: A Highly Caffeinated Comedy is home for the holidays at the Plymouth Playhouse (original home of Church Basement Ladies). After a hugely successful summer run, Triple Espresso is back by popular demand for three weeks only, from Dec. 20, 2024, through Jan. 5, 2025.

The all-star cast will feature all three original actors and creators, Michael Pearce Donley as Hugh Butternut, Bob Stromberg as Bobby Bean, and Bill Arnold as Buzz Maxwell. Joining for select performances in the second and third weeks, are the stars of the Des Moines cast, John Bush as Bobby Bean, Patrick Albanese as Buzz Maxwell, and Paul Somers as Hugh Butternut. All six of these actors have performed the show thousands of times all across the world and led the show to be the longest-running show in Minneapolis and Des Moines.

The original three actors and authors, Stromberg, Pearce Donley, and Arnold are scheduled to perform the entire first week together and the January 3, 2025 performance, where they will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of Triple Espresso.

"Triple Espresso began performances in 1995, and as we approach performances in 2025 we are thrilled to be able to keep performing this show after 30 incredible years of laughter and highly caffeinated comedy," said Zachary Hedner, one of the producers of the show.

Triple Espresso tells the story of three guys whose bid for showbiz fame and fortune ended in 4-minutes of magnificent failure on national television. Hugh Butternut, Buzz Maxwell, and Bobby Bean tell their rags-to-rags story earnestly, with hysterical results. Butternut is a musician, a vulnerable soul with a lounge lizard smile; Maxwell is an uncertain magician with an attitude; and Bean is an irrepressible, all-over-the-map entertainer with big dreams. The laughter is infectious, and the comedy appeals to everyone from first graders to college students to baby boomers.

Triple Espresso has performed for over 2 million people around the world. The Minneapolis engagements included one period where it performed year-round for 13 successive years at The Music Box Theatre, played for 11 years in San Diego, and established itself as "The Longest Running Play in Iowa History." The play has had significant residences in more than 60 cities across the U.S. and five other countries (Canada, England, Ireland, Belgium, and Germany). Other Major Cities include London, Dublin, Berlin, Los Angeles, Albany, Denver, Sacramento, Milwaukee, Seattle and Pittsburgh.

Join us for the show London Theatre News calls "the funniest thing on six legs." The Los Angeles Times says it is "a Triple Jolt of inspired craziness," The San Diego Union Tribune says, "A Gem! A Prize! A Knockout!" and Michael Frayn writes, "Brilliant! Irresistible dazzling comedy!"

Triple Espresso is produced by Rags-to-Rags Productions (Zachary Hedner, Katy Sherman, and Tom Branham).

TICKETING INFORMATION:

Tickets are on sale now at www.tripleespresso.com

For Group Tickets (10+), please email zach@tripleespresso.com

