TPR Partners With The Bell Museum For SILENT SKY

Theatre Pro Rata is partnering with The Bell Museum, Minnesota's official natural history museum, to prestent Silent Sky inside the Whitney and Elizabeth MacMillan Planetarium. Written by Lauren Gunderson, whose scripts typically center around women in history, science and literature, Silent Sky is a play based on the life of early 1900s Harvard College Observatory astronomical researcher Henrietta Leavitt.

Silent Sky by Lauren Gunderson

Opening: Saturday, February 22 @ 7:30 p.m.

Closing: Sunday, March 8 @ 3:30 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays @ 7:30 p.m.

Sundays @ 3:30 p.m.

Open Caption performance on Friday, February 28 @ 7:30 p.m.

ASL Interpreted & Audio Described performance on Sunday, March 8 @ 3:30 p.m.

Tickets: $30 Adults ($25 Bell members)

$15 Students, ages 10-21 ($12 student members)

Purchase tickets online: www.tickets.umn.edu/bell/online/

Reserve tickets: 612-626-9660 or belltickets@umn.edu

Playing at The Bell Museum in the Whitney and Elizabeth MacMillan Planetarium: 2088 Larpenteur Ave. W | St. Paul, MN 55113





