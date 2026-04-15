Photos: THE WIZARD OF OZ in Rehearsal at Children's Theatre Company

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All new rehearsal photos have been released from Children's Theatre Company's production of The Wizard of Oz. Check out the photos below!

Children’s Theatre Company will presenthe Wizard of Oz, based on the classic motion picture. Directed by CTC Artistic Director Rick Dildine, with music direction and orchestrations by Victor Zupanc and choreography by Christopher Windom, The Wizard of Oz will run from April 21-June 14, 2026, on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. Opening night is Friday, April 24, 2026, at 7pm.

It’s not every day that a wild tornado whizzes right over your head, taking the house and the whole farm with it! Or that the entire world magically shifts from black and white to technicolor right before your very eyes. But there’s nothing everyday about a shoe-obsessed witch, flying monkeys, or a yellow brick road, either. Join Dorothy, her three oh-so-curious friends, and Toto (played by a real dog!) in this grand spectacle, featuring songs you know and love from the classic film!

The adult cast of The Wizard of Oz features Becca Claire Hart* as Aunt Em/Glinda the Witch of the North, Riley McNutt as Uncle Henry/Gatekeeper/Ensemble, Reed Sigmund* as Zeke/Cowardly Lion, Regina Marie Williams* as Hickory/Tin Man, Dean Holt* as Hunk/Scarecrow, Autumn Ness* as Almira Gultch/Wicked Witch of the West, JoeNathan Thomas* as Professor Marvel/The Wizard of Oz/Ensemble, Bella West as Ensemble (Understudy: Dorothy), Keegan Robinson as Ensemble (Understudy: Hunk/Scarecrow), Bradley Johnson as Ensemble (Understudy: Hickory/Tin Man), and Brendan Nelson Finn as Ensemble (Understudy: Zeke/Cowardly Lion).

The student cast of The Wizard of Oz features Aniya Bostick and Harriet Spencer alternating as Dorothy. The student ensemble of The Wizard of Oz includes Aliya Bailey, Truman Bednar, Brody Breen, Zhandile Chidothe, Charles Foster, Morgan Houser, Wren Lillian Hatling, Addica Sharbono, George Wellens, and Julia Wissink.

The adult understudies are Deidre Cochran, Monty Hays and Joshua Row. The student understudies include Evie Blake, Logan Gordon, Luciana Erika Mayer, and Chloe Sorensen.