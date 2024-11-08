News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

THE ROCK ORCHESTRA BY CANDLELIGHT At Orpheum Theatre On Sale This Month

Tickets will go on sale November 22 at 10 a.m..

By: Nov. 08, 2024
THE ROCK ORCHESTRA BY CANDLELIGHT At Orpheum Theatre On Sale This Month Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Hennepin Arts has announced that it will present The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight in their brand new tour.

LATEST NEWS

Photos: ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL (Youth Edition) At Duluth Playhouse Youth Theatre
THE LITTLE MERMAID Comes to The Ordway This Holiday Season
Review Roundup: SHUCKED Launches North American Tour
Interview: Lindsey Pearce of LES MISÉRABLES Tour at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis

Filled with 90 minutes of Rock and Metal anthems performed in an ethereal candlit setting by 14 classical musicians on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at 8 p.m. at the historic Orpheum Theatre (910 Hennepin Ave.).

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. to the general public at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) and online at HennepinArts.org.

For first access to Presale Tickets, sign up for exclusive access at www.rock-orchestra-presale.com.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos