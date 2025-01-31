THE ONE-ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG to Kick Off Duluth Playhouse 2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Duluth Playhouse will present The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong, the high-energy, smash-hit comedy by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer & Henry Shields. A hilarious blend of Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes, this Olivier Award-winning play runs January 31 - February 9 at the NorShor Theatre.

It’s opening night of the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society’s newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that refuses to stay dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines), this accident-prone cast will stop at nothing to reach the final curtain call—no matter how many mishaps they encounter along the way. Over the course of 75 minutes, audiences can expect a plethora of calamities that will have them roaring with non-stop laughter.

"The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong and the actors that originated it have found a place in the same comic traditions as some of my favorite performers and shows that I grew up with, like Noises Off, SNL, Mr. Bean, Mel Brooks Films, 30 Rock, and The Office,” says Director Sean Naughton. “It's a play that celebrates the challenge of creating theatre and the kind of gritty, play-must-go-on resolve that theatre makers are known for. The story revolves around amateur theatre makers, and while ‘amateur' can sometimes carry a negative connotation, it’s worth remembering the root word of amateur is ‘amour’ or ‘love.’ Love–that’s what drives actors, artists, and audiences to the theatre in the first place. Our production is a love letter to all the wonderful spontaneity and rigor of theatre-making, and I hope it speaks to the heart of every theatre lover out there."

The Twin Ports community will love seeing familiar faces onstage, including Kenny Johnson (most recently seen in 9 to 5 The Musical), Alyson Enderle (who starred in The Sound of Music), Justin Peck (Peter and the Starcatcher), Robert Lee (The Glass Menagerie), Agatha Rae Pokrzywinski (Mr Burns), and Hunter Ramsden (Constellations). Rounding out the talented ensemble are Dan Prevette and James J Ruth, who will make their Duluth Playhouse debut in this “gut-busting hit” (New York Times).

From the creators of Peter Pan Goes Wrong, The Goes Wrong Show, and the Broadway hit The Play That Goes Wrong, this riotous comedy is the original one-act play that launched a global phenomenon.





