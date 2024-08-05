THE BEST OF BILLIE AND ME FEATURING THOMASINA PETRUS Comes to Artistry Theater and Visual Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Artistry will present a one night only presentation of THE BEST OF BILLIE AND ME featuring Thomasina Petrus on Saturday, August 17th, 2024 at 8:00pm. Thomasina Petrus has created a very special piece of historical musical concert celebrating the life and influence of Billie Holiday. With the spine tingling ability to capture the vocal stylings of “Lady Day,” Thomasina takes us on a scintillating audible history that eventually ends with the discovery of Thomasina's own incredibly unique and powerful voice.

Full of humor and emotional realness, audiences of any age come to understand the impact that history, music and culture have on every generation and how we are all continually linked to our past. Supported by a full band and thru a musical timeline of artists impacted by Billie Holiday including Bessie Smith, Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald, Etta James and more, Thomasina celebrates each of these beautiful black women and men who inspired and influenced Jazz and it's origins, exploring the impact and influence they had in every part of American history.

Single Tickets are $35 (fees included) and can be purchased online at www.artistrymn.org and by visiting or calling the Box Office 952-563-8575. Box Office hours are Wednesday through Friday from 12-5pm. For more information, email info@artistrymn.org.

Audience members are encouraged to arrive early to view our current Art Gallery Exhibitions: AN ANTHOLOGICAL EXHIBITION OF MEXICAN ARTIST LUIS FITCH in the Inez Greenberg Gallery and INTERNAL AFFAIRS by Lou Ferreri in the Atrium Gallery.

Bloomington Center for the Arts has free and accessible on-site parking with a fully accessible building. Assisted listening devices are available at no charge. Public wheelchairs are available for use. A fully accessible/all-gender restroom is available on the first floor. BCA welcomes service animals. BCA is accessible by bicycle and public transportation. For more accessibility information visit www.artistrymn.org/plan-your-visit or contact our Box Office.

