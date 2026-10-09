Spotlight: THE MADNESS OF LADY BRIGHT at Mannakin Theater and Dance

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GET TICKETS to The Madness of Lady Bright at The Phoenix Theater, October 16–25. Mannakin Theater & Dance premieres Lanford Wilson's groundbreaking one-act, blending theater and dance in a reimagined production that captures desire, loneliness, and the universal need to be loved.

The Madness of Lady Bright follows Leslie Bright, an aging drag queen living alone in New York City. Over the course of one evening, humor and heartbreak collide as Leslie confronts loneliness, aging, and the human desire for connection.

Directed and choreographed by Nathan Cottam, who also stars as Leslie Bright, this production uses dance to embody Leslie's memories and inner world. Nathan Cottam as Leslie Bright faces a mannequin during rehearsal for The Mad... The Boy and Girl are voiced by live readers while dancers embody the characters onstage, creating a landmark work at the intersection of theater and movement.

Learn more at https://mannakindance.org/

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 11 Hrs 28 Min 46 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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