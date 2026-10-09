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Spotlight: THE MADNESS OF LADY BRIGHT at Mannakin Theater and Dance

The Madness of Lady Bright — Oct 16-25 at Mannakin Theater and Dance

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Spotlight: THE MADNESS OF LADY BRIGHT at Mannakin Theater and Dance

GET TICKETS to The Madness of Lady Bright at The Phoenix Theater, October 16–25. Mannakin Theater & Dance premieres Lanford Wilson's groundbreaking one-act, blending theater and dance in a reimagined production that captures desire, loneliness, and the universal need to be loved.

The Madness of Lady Bright follows Leslie Bright, an aging drag queen living alone in New York City. Over the course of one evening, humor and heartbreak collide as Leslie confronts loneliness, aging, and the human desire for connection.

Directed and choreographed by Nathan Cottam, who also stars as Leslie Bright, this production uses dance to embody Leslie's memories and inner world. Nathan Cottam as Leslie Bright faces a mannequin during rehearsal for The Mad... The Boy and Girl are voiced by live readers while dancers embody the characters onstage, creating a landmark work at the intersection of theater and movement.

Learn more at https://mannakindance.org/

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