Shadow Horse Theatre Returns With MEDEA By Seneca At Elision Playhouse

Shadow Horse Theatre returns with its first mainstage performance in three years to bring this Classical Roman tragedy based on Greek myths to life. MEDEA is Seneca The Youngers most recognized work based off Euripides original in Ancient Greek, and one of the greatest classical tragedies of all time. Directed by Shadow Horse company member/co-owner and executive producer, Matt Kelly.

From Director Matt Kelly: "MEDEA is a classic myth of vengeance. The play itself takes place 10 years after Jason and the Argonauts hunt the Golden Fleece. We find Medea and Jason, who are now married with children, on the run from the King of Thessaly and her home country of Colchis where she can never return. They end up in Corinth, and Jason makes a plan with King Creon behind Medea's back to save his skin, the children, and hopefully Medea. Medea learns of what Jason is doing and it's heartbreaking. Shadow Horse Theatre decided to pursue the Seneca version of the story, because of how the characters are portrayed. Medea is more human, and less a victim, but rather someone who gets hurt and overcomes the pain, and claims her power once again."

MEDEA

by Seneca

Cast:

Kirsten Nelson as Medea

Shad Cooper as Jason

James Michael Zappa as Nurse

Laini Devin as Chorus, Messenger, Attendant, Messenger

Stephen Houtz as Chorus, King Creon

Cat Mcmahan as Chorus, Child, Attendant

Crew:

Director: Matthew Kelly

Stage Manager: Erin Green Vita

Costumes: Barb Portinga

Special Effects/Blood Work Consult: Craig Kossen

Sound: James Allen Graham

Art: Ayshia Yeager

Dramaturg: Mara Clark

Produced by: Matthew Kelly, Max Besner, and Matthew Saxe

Tickets on EVENTBRITE:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/medea-by-seneca-tickets-89426171085?aff=ebdssbeac



Box Office Opens approximately an hour before show time.

Elision Playhouse Phone: (714) 342-0539

NO Standing Room or Rush tickets.

Performance Location & Dates:



Elision Playhouse, 6105 42nd Ave N. Crystal, MN. 55422

February 2020--Fri. the 7th--OPENING NIGHT, Saturday the 8th, Wed. the 12th-PAY-WHAT-YOU-CAN, Thurs. the 13th, Fri. the 14th, Sat. the 15th, Thurs. the 20th, Fri. the 21st, Sat. the 22nd , Fri. the 28th, and Sat. the 29th--CLOSING NIGHT

Run Time:

Approximately 90 Minutes with NO Intermission.

Shadow Horse Theatre Company, LLC endeavors to make theatre accessible to everyone. We want to inspire those around us by creating a memorable experience, and sparking innovation amongst the community. Shadow Horse is dedicated to entertain, question, and to edify audiences by developing understatedly conspicuous theatrical experiences.





