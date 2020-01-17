Shadow Horse Theatre Returns With MEDEA By Seneca At Elision Playhouse
Shadow Horse Theatre returns with its first mainstage performance in three years to bring this Classical Roman tragedy based on Greek myths to life. MEDEA is Seneca The Youngers most recognized work based off Euripides original in Ancient Greek, and one of the greatest classical tragedies of all time. Directed by Shadow Horse company member/co-owner and executive producer, Matt Kelly.
From Director Matt Kelly: "MEDEA is a classic myth of vengeance. The play itself takes place 10 years after Jason and the Argonauts hunt the Golden Fleece. We find Medea and Jason, who are now married with children, on the run from the King of Thessaly and her home country of Colchis where she can never return. They end up in Corinth, and Jason makes a plan with King Creon behind Medea's back to save his skin, the children, and hopefully Medea. Medea learns of what Jason is doing and it's heartbreaking. Shadow Horse Theatre decided to pursue the Seneca version of the story, because of how the characters are portrayed. Medea is more human, and less a victim, but rather someone who gets hurt and overcomes the pain, and claims her power once again."
MEDEA
by Seneca
Cast:
Kirsten Nelson as Medea
Shad Cooper as Jason
James Michael Zappa as Nurse
Laini Devin as Chorus, Messenger, Attendant, Messenger
Stephen Houtz as Chorus, King Creon
Cat Mcmahan as Chorus, Child, Attendant
Crew:
Director: Matthew Kelly
Stage Manager: Erin Green Vita
Costumes: Barb Portinga
Special Effects/Blood Work Consult: Craig Kossen
Sound: James Allen Graham
Art: Ayshia Yeager
Dramaturg: Mara Clark
Produced by: Matthew Kelly, Max Besner, and Matthew Saxe
Tickets on EVENTBRITE:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/medea-by-seneca-tickets-89426171085?aff=ebdssbeac
Box Office Opens approximately an hour before show time.
Elision Playhouse Phone: (714) 342-0539
NO Standing Room or Rush tickets.
Performance Location & Dates:
Elision Playhouse, 6105 42nd Ave N. Crystal, MN. 55422
February 2020--Fri. the 7th--OPENING NIGHT, Saturday the 8th, Wed. the 12th-PAY-WHAT-YOU-CAN, Thurs. the 13th, Fri. the 14th, Sat. the 15th, Thurs. the 20th, Fri. the 21st, Sat. the 22nd , Fri. the 28th, and Sat. the 29th--CLOSING NIGHT
Run Time:
Approximately 90 Minutes with NO Intermission.
Shadow Horse Theatre Company, LLC endeavors to make theatre accessible to everyone. We want to inspire those around us by creating a memorable experience, and sparking innovation amongst the community. Shadow Horse is dedicated to entertain, question, and to edify audiences by developing understatedly conspicuous theatrical experiences.