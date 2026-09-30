SANTA'S MAGIC MEAT RAFFLE Cast Announced at Lyric Arts

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Lyric Arts Company of Anoka has announced the cast of SANTA'S MAGIC MEAT RAFFLE by Ben Thietje with story by Bradley Beahen, Patrick Kozicky, Ben Thietje, and Amanda White. This original comedy is directed by Ben Thietje. Thietje directs the incredible cast featuring Sara Brownson, Finnola Coughlin, Abby Holmstrom, Grant Hooyer, Emily Jabas, Christopher D. Knutson, Patrick Kozicky, Nicholas Lannon Cains, and Sam Sweere.

Holiday chaos, unexpected friendship, and the joy of saying 'yes' take center stage in this hilarious new comedy created especially for Lyric Arts. When ordinary Anoka resident Wade Bauer is unexpectedly swept into a bizarre North Pole celebration complete with singing elves, a giant raffle wheel, questionable holiday magic, and plenty of meat, he quickly discovers that there may be more to the evening than anyone is letting on.

Packed with outrageous Minnesota humor, music, audience participation, and a surprising amount of heart, SANTA'S MAGIC MEAT RAFFLE is a wildly original holiday comedy about rediscovering joy, finding the courage to take a chance, and reconnecting with the part of ourselves that isn't afraid to say 'yes.' Festive, funny, and delightfully unpredictable, it's a one-of-a-kind celebration of friendship, belonging, and the magic that can happen when we stop playing it safe.

'Underneath all the meat and madness, SANTA'S MAGIC MEAT RAFFLE is a show about finding your way back to joy,' shares director Ben Thietje. 'I hope people walk out giggling, feeling some holiday warmth, and maybe even carrying a package of frozen chicken wings.'

The cast of SANTA'S MAGIC MEAT RAFFLE features the talents of Sara Brownson (Lyric Arts debut), Finnola Coughlin (BIG FISH), Abby Holmstrom (Lyric Arts debut), Grant Hooyer (SOMETHING ROTTEN!), Emily Jabas (MAMMA MIA!), Christopher D. Knutson (TWELVE ANGRY MEN), Patrick Kozicky (A NICE FAMILY CHRISTMAS), Nicholas Lannon Cains (Lyric Arts debut), and Sam Sweere (A NICE FAMILY CHRISTMAS).

The artistic team for SANTA'S MAGIC MEAT RAFFLE includes Ben Thietje (Director), Bradley Beahen (Music Director), Justin Hooper (Scenic Designer), Vinny Torres (Costume Designer), Andrew Vance (Lighting Designer), Laura Felde (Sound Designer), Brandt Roberts (Props Designer), and Gabriella Mancl-Saxon (Stage Manager).

TICKETS

SANTA'S MAGIC MEAT RAFFLE will run November 20–December 20, 2026 at the Lyric Arts Main Street Stage. Single tickets start at $50. Group and other discounts are available. Tickets are on sale now through the box office at 763.422.1838 or online at www.lyricarts.org. Post-show discussions and access services (ASL/AD performances) are available on select dates and by request.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 03 Hrs 40 Min 39 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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