Review: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG at Lyric Arts

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Lyric Arts Company of Anoka is taking on Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s Merrily We Roll Along, running through October 4.

The musical follows Franklin Shepard, Charley Kringas, and Mary Flynn as their friendship changes over the years. What makes the show different is that the story is told backward. We meet the characters later in their lives and then travel back through the years, eventually seeing them when they were young, hopeful, and just beginning their careers.

Brendan Veerman plays Frank, alongside Noah Hynick as Charley and Maureen O’Malley as Mary. The three work well together, and their friendship is what keeps the show moving. Since we already know how things turn out, watching them become younger and closer as the show goes on makes the final scenes even more meaningful.

Veerman gives Frank plenty of charm while also showing the ambition that eventually affects his relationships. Hynick brings humor and energy to Charley, and O’Malley gives Mary both warmth and vulnerability. Emily Grodzik is a strong presence as Gussie, while Faith Winship Smith as Beth and Steven Ramirez as Joe also add memorable performances.

Scott Ford directs the production and keeps the reverse timeline easy to follow. James Grace’s choreography works well with the story, and music director Ben Larson leads Sondheim’s score with a strong group of musicians.

The score includes some of Sondheim’s best-known songs, including “Old Friends,” “Not a Day Goes By,” “Our Time,” and the title song. The music becomes even more meaningful as we learn more about these characters and see where their friendships started.

The technical elements also work well together. Greg Vanselow’s scenic design and Brady Whitcomb’s projections help establish the different years and locations, while Shannon Elliott’s lighting and Eleanor Schanilec’s costumes help move the audience through the changing time periods.

Merrily We Roll Along is ultimately about friendship, success, and what can happen when the dreams we once shared begin to take us in different directions. Telling the story backward means we end not with everything falling apart, but with three young friends looking ahead at everything they believe is possible.

That ending is what makes the show hit the hardest. We know where these characters are headed, but they don’t. Watching them celebrate their friendship and look toward the future leaves the audience thinking about how much can change over time.

Merrily We Roll Along runs through October 4 at Lyric Arts Company of Anoka.

All photos by Dan Norman

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