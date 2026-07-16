MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Announced for Lyric Arts Production

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Lyric Arts Company of Anoka has announced the cast of Merrily We Roll Along with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by George Furth. Merrily We Roll Along is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart. This moving musical is directed by Scott Ford.

Merrily We Roll Along features Natalie Dulka, Emily Grodzik, Noah Hynick, Brooklyn Klekamp, Jaxon Kingdon, Nykeigh Larson, Catherine Maki, Charlie Morgan, Maureen O'Malley, Brandon Osero, Steven Ramirez, France A. Roberts, Joshua Row, Brendan Veerman, and Faith Winship Smith.

Performances begin September 11, 2026 and run through October 4, 2026 at the Lyric Arts Main Street Stage. Single tickets start at $50. Group and other discounts are available. Tickets are on sale now through the box office at 763.422.1838 or online at www.lyricarts.org. Post-show discussions and access services (ASL/AD performances) are available on select dates and by request.

Friendship, ambition, and the price of success take center stage in this bold and deeply moving musical from Stephen Sondheim. Told in reverse chronological order, Merrily We Roll Along begins at the height of composer Franklin Shepard's career and travels backward through the years to uncover the hopes, choices, and relationships that shaped his journey.

Featuring one of Sondheim's most celebrated and emotionally rich scores, this inventive musical has become widely regarded as one of his most powerful works—an unforgettable story of friendship, compromise, and the dreams that shape our lives.

'Set largely in the worlds of Broadway and Hollywood, Merrily We Roll Along is full of characters who are ambitious, accomplished, creative, showy, sincere, and insincere,' shares director Scott Ford. 'This talented cast will sing and act their way through a sheen of charisma and brilliance, but also through great heart and heartbreak. It is a story about friendship, and trust, and love, and betrayal. At its core, it is about a question everyone considers at some point: What are we willing to sacrifice to chase a dream?'

The cast of Merrily We Roll Along features the talents of Natalie Dulka (Legally Blonde the Musical), Emily Grodzik (The Prom), Noah Hynick (White Rabbit Red Rabbit), Brooklyn Klekamp (Big Fish), Jaxon Kingdon (Lyric Arts debut), Nykeigh Larson (The Servant of Two Masters), Catherine Maki (The Prom), Charlie Morgan (Home, I'm Darling), Maureen O'Malley (Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley), Brandon Osero (Big Fish), Steven Ramirez (The Pavilion), France A. Roberts (Mamma Mia!), Joshua Row (Lyric Arts debut), Brendan Veerman (And Then There Were None), and Faith Winship Smith (Georgiana & Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley).

The artistic team for Merrily We Roll Along includes Scott Ford (Director), Ben Larson (Music Director), James Grace (Choreographer & Intimacy Director), Greg Vanselow (Scenic Designer), Brady Whitcomb (Projections Designer), Eleanor Schanilec (Costume Designer), Shannon Elliott (Lighting Designer), Paul Estby (Sound Designer), Ren Edson (Props Designer), and Jenna Hyde (Stage Manager).

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