Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards

Review: 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL at Northrup

This productions runs now through December 3, 2023

By: Nov. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Review: BILLY JOEL & STEVIE NICKS at US Bank Stadium Photo 1 Review: BILLY JOEL & STEVIE NICKS at US Bank Stadium
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards
Review: COMPANY at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis Photo 3 Review: COMPANY at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis
Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates; 'Uneasy Tour: Purifying the Airwaves for the People' Photo 4 Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates For 2024

Review: 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL at Northrup During the holidays, traditions take on a magical twist in this production. Isabella and her father's annual reading of "A Visit from Saint Nicholas" becomes a fantastical journey when the poem's magic comes to life, separating them in a snowstorm. Amidst a winter wonderland inspired by the poem, they encounter whimsical characters and acrobats, culminating in a heartwarming reunion.

The set design beautifully captures the winter theme, adorned with sparkly garlands and a subtle nod to sledding. The story explores the dynamics of a father-daughter relationship, emphasizing the balance between growing up and holding onto cherished traditions. The ensemble of background dancers enhances the storytelling through choreographed numbers.

The performers showcase remarkable talent, demonstrating a blend of skill, focus, and strength. Adorned in vibrant holiday costumes, they act out the narrative while executing impressive acts and stunts set to remixed holiday tunes. The production's seamless integration of visuals, sounds, and effects creates a mind-blowing experience that captivates the audience.

The crowd's stunned reactions and enthusiastic cheers throughout the performance attest to its success. I wholeheartedly recommend attending this production to immerse yourself in the holiday spirit. For ticket information and more details, click the link below.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Minneapolis / St. Paul

1
History Theatre Unveils Concert Series Line-up Celebrating the Holidays, Womens Voices, Lo Photo
History Theatre Unveils Concert Series Line-up Celebrating the Holidays, Women's Voices, Love, and Buddy Holly's Music

Experience a holiday classic hubabaloo, a celebration of powerful women voices, and an anniversary concert featuring artists from previous History Theatre productions. Tickets on sale now!

2
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards; SIDE Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards; SIDE SHOW Leads Best Musical!

The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 20th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
Review: PATTI LUPONE IN CONCERT at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts Photo
Review: PATTI LUPONE IN CONCERT at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts

What did our critic think of PATTI LUPONE IN CONCERT at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts?

4
Interview: Aranya/Berto Borroto of FLIP PHONE SUPERSTAR 2023 at First Avenue Photo
Interview: Aranya/Berto Borroto of FLIP PHONE SUPERSTAR 2023 at First Avenue

Join us as we sit down with Aranya to delve into the world of drag, the meticulous preparations, and the triumphant moment of clinching the title of Flip Phone Superstar 2023!

From This Author - Jared Fessler

Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.Favorite th... Jared Fessler">(read more about this author)

Review: PATTI LUPONE IN CONCERT at Ordway Center For The Performing ArtsReview: PATTI LUPONE IN CONCERT at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts
Interview: Aranya/Berto Borroto of FLIP PHONE SUPERSTAR 2023 at First AvenueInterview: Aranya/Berto Borroto of FLIP PHONE SUPERSTAR 2023 at First Avenue
Review: COMPANY at Orpheum Theatre MinneapolisReview: COMPANY at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis
Review: BILLY JOEL & STEVIE NICKS at US Bank StadiumReview: BILLY JOEL & STEVIE NICKS at US Bank Stadium

Videos

The Guthrie's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Releases Teaser Featuring Choreographer Regina Peluso Video
The Guthrie's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Releases Teaser Featuring Choreographer Regina Peluso
The Cast of LONE STAR Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Cast of LONE STAR Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
Alexandra Silber Sings CAMELOT and Previews THE HOUR OF THE PEARL At The Green Room 42 Video
Alexandra Silber Sings CAMELOT and Previews THE HOUR OF THE PEARL At The Green Room 42
View all Videos

Minneapolis / St. Paul SHOWS
Peter Pan in Minneapolis / St. Paul Peter Pan
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (12/06-12/31)Tracker
Mrs. Doubtfire in Minneapolis / St. Paul Mrs. Doubtfire
Orpheum Theatre (12/19-12/24)
Brian Culbertson: The Trilogy Tour in Minneapolis / St. Paul Brian Culbertson: The Trilogy Tour
Pantages Theatre (3/28-3/28)
A Unique Assignment in Minneapolis / St. Paul A Unique Assignment
History Theatre (3/16-4/07)
Cathedral Christmas Festival Concert, Christmas Together with Steven C. in Minneapolis / St. Paul Cathedral Christmas Festival Concert, Christmas Together with Steven C.
Cathedral of Saint Paul (12/07-12/08)
The Australian Pink Floyd Show in Minneapolis / St. Paul The Australian Pink Floyd Show
Orpheum Theatre (6/05-6/05)
The Blenders - Holiday Soul Tour in Minneapolis / St. Paul The Blenders - Holiday Soul Tour
Pantages Theatre (12/08-12/10)
Dragons Love Tacos: The Musical in Minneapolis / St. Paul Dragons Love Tacos: The Musical
Stages Theatre Company (1/26-2/25)
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas in Minneapolis / St. Paul Mannheim Steamroller Christmas
Orpheum Theatre (12/15-12/15)
Shamel Pitts | TRIBE BLACK HOLE – Trilogy And Triathlon in Minneapolis / St. Paul Shamel Pitts | TRIBE BLACK HOLE – Trilogy And Triathlon
McGuire Theater, Walker Art Center (3/21-3/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You