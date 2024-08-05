Review: THEY STILL MAKE FILM FOR THAT? at Strike Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



They Still Make Film For That? By Dark Roast Arts, created by Kevin Ealain, is playing at the Minnesota Fringe Festival 2024 at Strike Theater on select dates now through August 11, 2024.

Kevin Ealain, a photographer and first-time producer at the Minnesota Fringe Festival, presents "They Still Make Film For That?" As a fellow photographer who took film classes back in the day, I was eager to attend this production. In our digital age, it was refreshing to see someone discussing and demonstrating film-making as an artistic performance.

Upon entering the theater, the display of old cameras and film created the atmosphere of a darkroom. Kevin, dressed in all black and sporting a West Photo shirt (a local photo store that donated materials for the performance), took the stage. He discussed photography, emphasizing its importance for mental health, while conducting a live film demonstration. By the end of the show, he had completed the demonstration, and the audience was invited to view his display of images, film, and vintage camera products up close.

This production was a unique and engaging addition to the Fringe. It served as a great refresher for me but would also be excellent for anyone interested in photography and the film development process. For more ticket and show information, please click the link below.

