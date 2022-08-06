Review: THE REAL BLACK SWANN , CONFESSIONS OF AMERICA'S FIRST BLACK DRAG QUEEN at Rarig Center Thrust

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
This production runs now through August 14th

Aug. 6, 2022  

Winner of The Doric Wilson Award Dublin Gay Theatre Festival . Winner of Fringe Encore , Cincy Fringe .The true story of William Dorsey Swann , former slave who became the Queen of Drag in the 1800's

All I can say is WOW this was so powerful. Les, is such an inspiring story teller and actor. He had one hair in the middle of the stage and his microphone with the additional dress that he changed into midway through his performance. This production was about vulnerability, race, empowerment, knowing where you come from. I left the production feeling all sorts of emotions as he weaved comedic and serious topics all throughout his narrative.

I would recommend this production, I also feel that he should consider performing this work around more places. It would be great for Pride month. The audience was just at a standstill throughout the production because we all felt the power throughout Les's storytelling and journey.

For more ticket and show information, click the ticket link button below





From This Author - Jared Fessler

Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.

Favorite... (read more about this author)


